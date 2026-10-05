Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Market Launch

Veveus: Vonovia's new brand offers a range of property-related services – to be launched at Expo Real

05.10.2026 / 10:52 CET/CEST

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Veveus: Vonovia's new brand offers investment, asset, property, and facility management from a single source - market launch at Expo Real

Veveus consolidates Vonovia's range of services for institutional owners and investors Approximately 75,000 apartments are already managed on behalf of third parties Bochum, October 5, 2026 – Vonovia is introducing its new brand, Veveus, at EXPO REAL 2026. Veveus is aimed at institutional owners and investors and offers them investment management, asset management, property management, and facility management services all under one roof. With the new brand, Vonovia is also further expanding its business beyond traditional rental operations. With more than 100 years of experience in all areas of real estate, Vonovia possesses comprehensive operational expertise and proven structures. The company already manages approximately 75,000 apartments on behalf of third parties. In the future, this expertise will be consolidated under Veveus and made available to additional institutional owners and investors. The goal is to provide an end-to-end solution covering the entire life cycle of a property. While the Vonovia brand will continue to represent the rental business, Veveus specifically addresses the needs of professional market participants. “With homes for approximately 1 million people, we possess comprehensive expertise across the real estate value chain. With Veveus, we will make this experience, established processes, and economies of scale available to institutional owners and investors in the future. In this way, we are laying the foundation for long-term growth beyond the traditional rental business,” says Luka Mucic, CEO of Vonovia. Individual business units are already successfully active in the third-party market. In the first half of 2026, Vonovia generated external revenue of 79.2 million euros in the Value-Add segment-13.8 percent more than in the same period last year. What's new is the consolidation of these capabilities under a single brand and a unified market presence. Veveus combines services across the entire value chain and reduces interfaces and complexity for customers. At the same time, the business supports Vonovia's strategic goal of expanding the share of total non-rental activities to 20 to 25 percent of Adjusted EBITDA Total by 2028; a share of 9 to 12 percent is planned for the Value-Add segment. “With Veveus, we offer all real estate management expertise from a single source. Until now, these services were often spread across many different providers in the market. Our customers benefit from clear lines of responsibility, local implementation expertise, and the efficiency gains of an integrated value chain,” says Olaf Weber, Head of B2B Go to Market at Vonovia. About Veveus Veveus is the new B2B brand of Vonovia SE. Under this brand, services in investment management, asset management, property management, and facility management are combined into an integrated, holistic offering. About Vonovia Vonovia SE is Europe's leading residential real estate company. With more than 528,000 residential units in Germany, Sweden, and Austria, the company focuses on the leasing and development of modern and energy-efficient apartments. With an average rent of €8.51/m2/month (€8.32 in Germany), the company operates in the affordable housing segment. In 2025, Vonovia invested approximately €1.2 billion in its residential portfolio and the construction of new apartments. Vonovia aims to offer its shareholders attractive risk-adjusted returns, its tenants a home with a high quality of living and excellent service, and its employees a modern, challenging, and rewarding work environment. The Bochum-based company has been publicly traded since 2013. Vonovia has been listed on the DAX 40 since September 2015. Vonovia SE is also included in other national and international indices, including the DAX 50 ESG, the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index, the STOXX Global ESG Leaders, the EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and the GPR 250 World. Vonovia employs approximately 13,100 people. 05.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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