Invitation: Straumann Group Third-Quarter 2026 Results Webcast
Time: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CET
Straumann Group will publish its third-quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CET through the usual channels.
The live audio webcast is intended for investors, financial analysts, and media representatives. During the webcast, the Group's top management will review the operational performance and subsequently answer questions during the Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English.
The webcast can be accessed via . A replay will be available after the event.
Participants wishing to ask a question during the Q&A session are asked to register in advance for the conference call using the registration link. We also recommend downloading the presentation in advance via the direct link provided in the media release at before joining the call.
With kind regards
Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
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