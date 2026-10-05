Linde Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings And Conference Call Schedule
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Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
05.10.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule Woking, UK, October 5, 2026 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) will release its third quarter 2026 financial results by 06:00 EDT/11:00 CET on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/14:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at .
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit
05.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|IE000S9YS762
|Listed:
|Nasdaq
|LEI Code:
|8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
|EQS News ID:
|2409690
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2409690 05.10.2026 CET/CEST
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