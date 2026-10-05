Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Linde Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

05.10.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule Woking, UK, October 5, 2026 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) will release its third quarter 2026 financial results by 06:00 EDT/11:00 CET on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/14:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode. Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 833 461 5787

UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 44 808 196 8935

Access code: 806577257

Live webcast (listen-only)



Web replay Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EDT/15:30 CET on

Thursday, October 29, 2026, at:



The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at . About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet. Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit Contacts:



Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email:...

Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email:...

05.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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