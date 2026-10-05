OHB SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Alexander Dahm named new CEO of Rocket Factory Augsburg

05.10.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Augsburg, October 5, 2026. Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) has a new leader: The Supervisory Board has appointed Alexander Dahm as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Prof. Dr. Indulis Kalnins and will be responsible for the company's continued development and its path to the maiden flight of the RFA ONE launch vehicle. Dr. Kalnins will remain associated with the company and contribute his expertise.

Alexander Dahm has more than 30 years of leadership experience in the aerospace and defense industry. A graduate in aerospace engineering, he most recently served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of HENSOLDT Sensors and was a member of the Group Executive Committee. In this role, he was responsible for the entire operational value chain, including production, procurement, quality, and logistics.

"I am delighted to welcome Alexander Dahm on board as the new CEO of Rocket Factory Augsburg. In him, we gain not only a proven space and industry expert, but also a leader who successfully brings complex programs to execution and can guide organizations through decisive growth phases. His experience from the Ariane 5 program, from senior roles at Airbus, and most recently at HENSOLDT will be of great value for the further development of RFA," says Jean-Jacques Dordain, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RFA.

Alexander Dahm brings deep expertise from his numerous leadership positions at HENSOLDT, Airbus Defence & Space, Airbus Operations, and previously Astrium and DASA. His professional achievements include building and scaling complex industrial and defense programs, developing industrial production capacities, and leading large international organizations with several thousand employees. He also has extensive expertise in industrialization, ramp-up management, operational excellence, and space systems.

"I am very much looking forward to working with the RFA team. I am impressed by the grit, innovative strength, and passion with which a new generation of European launch vehicles is being developed here. Together, we will reach the next important milestones on the way to the maiden flight of RFA ONE and actively shape the company's future," says Alexander Dahm.

With Dahm's appointment, Rocket Factory Augsburg strengthens its industrial and operational expertise in order to successfully carry out the company's next phases of growth and development.

About Rocket Factory Augsburg

Rocket Factory Augsburg was founded in 2018 with the vision to enable data generating business models in space to better monitor, protect and connect our planet Earth. Against this background, the company's goal is to offer flexible, customer-centric and European launch services into low Earth orbit.

The RFA ONE launch service combines three key competitive advantages: A customer focused service with precise in-orbit delivery and a high degree of mission flexibility through its third stage“Redshift”; at a highly competitive price; made possible by the superior staged-combustion engine“Helix”, low-cost stainless-steel structures and usage of industrial components.

Contact:

Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

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Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email:... 05.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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