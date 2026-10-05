Need To Make Farming Smarter, Profitable For Gen Z Farmers, Says J&K L-G

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 5 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that the country has to move beyond food security towards global leadership in agriculture.

L-G Sinha addressed the 60th Annual Diamond Jubilee Convention of the Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers (ISAE) at SKUAST-Kashmir, Shalimar.

The convention, being held from October 5 to 7, is based on themes, 'Women-led Engineering Innovations in Smart Farming & AI and Robotics for Gen Z Farming', alongside an international symposium on Smart Farming.

In his address, L-G Sinha said the themes reflect the resolve to move beyond food security towards global leadership in agriculture. He said women are the backbone of agriculture and the allied sector, and their leadership in innovation will shape a sustainable future.

He called for collective efforts to empower small and marginal farmers with accessible technology, AI and robotics to make farming smarter, sustainable and profitable for Gen Z farmers.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K has taken major strides in holistic agriculture development, and SKUAST-Kashmir has emerged as a leading institution in agri-innovations.

The event was attended by the Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, office-bearers of ISAE, scientists, students and farmers from across the country.

India is positioning itself as a global leader in agriculture by scaling technology-driven farming, expanding agricultural exports, and spearheading international policy alliances.

India led key BRICS initiatives on seed rights and digital agriculture following the adoption of the Indore Declaration, alongside launching the BRICS Land Restoration Partnership to combat soil degradation and desertification.

Backed by over 2,500 AgTech startups, India is integrating artificial intelligence, space applications, precision farming, and drone technology (such as Namo Drone Didi) to modernise smallholder farming.

India ranks 1st globally in the production of pulses, millets, dry onions, coconut, and spices, and 2nd globally in rice, wheat, fruits, vegetables, sugarcane, cotton, and tea.

Agricultural and processed food exports have expanded significantly, climbing to $51.1 billion in FY25, with processed food shares reaching 20.4 per cent.

Initiatives, such as the National Mission on Natural Farming, Soil Health Cards, PM-KUSUM (solar-powered farm pumps), and nano fertilisers (nano-urea and nano-DAP), focus on sustainable, low-emission growth.

The Union Budget for 2026-27 allocated Rs 1.45 lakh crore ($1.45,429 crore) to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, supported by digital public infrastructure like e-NAM (connecting 1.8 crore farmers across 1,656 mandis) and the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.