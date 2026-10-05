Karishma Tanna Longs To Hear 'Action!' Again, Says Motherhood Has Deepened The Woman And Actor She Is

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna has opened up about her desire to return to acting. She expressed that motherhood has not taken her away from her ambitions but has instead deepened her as a woman and an actor.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' actress shared a glimpse of the script from her last project, placing it alongside bottles, nappies and muslin cloths to reflect her life as a mother. The actress said becoming a mother has not changed her aspirations, but has given her a deeper perspective and added new dimensions to her journey as an actor.

Karishma also expressed her readiness to return to work while navigating motherhood. Sharing a couple of her photos, the actress stated she is prepared to make space for acting between her responsibilities as a mother.

The 'Naagin' actress wrote,“The script you see in these pictures is from my last project. At the moment, there isn't a new one waiting on my table. So I placed the old script beside the bottles, nappies and muslin cloth..because this is my life now:) motherhood and my restless love for acting, sharing the same space. Motherhood hasn't taken me away from my ambition; it has deepened the woman-and the actor-I am. My hands may be full, but my heart still has room for a new character, a new set and a beautiful story waiting to be told.”

“I miss opening a fresh script, discovering a character and hearing the words,“Action!” So this isn't an announcement. It's a manifestation-and perhaps a gentle message to the universe and the industry. This Mommy is ready!!!Ready to read between feeds, rehearse between naps and return to set with more life, truth and hunger than ever before. To the next beautiful story-I'm ready when you are,” she added.

The carousel features Karisma striking different poses while holding the script in her hand. She also shared a few candid pictures, offering a glimpse into her personal moments.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got married in a private ceremony in February 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ved, on July 29, 2026. They shared the news in a joint social media post, revealing that their son arrived on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

To announce the arrival of their little one, Karishma and Varun posted a monochrome image showing a baby's feet, with a tag carrying the words,“He's here.” Sharing the picture, the couple wrote,“It's a boy! Karishma & Varun. Our greatest blessing. 29th July 2026.”