College ID Benefits: Students Could Get Free AI Tools, Music Subscriptions And Major Discounts

Got a valid college ID? Students may be eligible for major perks, discounts and free trials on popular AI and entertainment services. Check out the latest Gemini AI, Spotify, Apple Music and other student offers.

Your college ID card gives you exclusive student benefits. It unlocks AI tools, streaming subscriptions, flight baggage allowances, and laptop discounts. Tech companies, airlines, and streaming platforms in India offer special student plans. These plans drop prices significantly.

Google offers one of the biggest perks right now. Eligible university students aged 18 and above get Google AI Plus free for one year. This student plan includes higher Gemini usage limits, 400GB cloud storage, and Gemini Omni access. Students also get unlimited uploads for Study Notebooks, Visuals, and Live features. You can claim this offer until December 31, 2026. Google says the subscription will cost Rs 399 per month after that if you do not cancel it.

Students can easily cut down their monthly entertainment bills. Spotify Premium Student costs just Rs 69 per month in India after the introductory offer. SheerID verifies your student status for this. Apple Music also offers a student plan at Rs 69 per month. This Apple plan includes Apple TV at no extra cost. Students must verify their status and can keep this rate for up to four years.

YouTube also provides a student membership in India. However, the Rs 89 price circulating online is not a globally confirmed current rate. Students must enroll in an eligible higher education institution and verify their status through SheerID.

IndiGo offers a special Student Fare for flyers. This fare gives up to a 10% discount on domestic base fares and an extra 10kg baggage allowance. You need a valid student ID or acceptance letter to claim this. The Apple Education Store offers special student pricing on eligible MacBooks and iPads. For example, the MacBook Air currently starts at Rs 1,37,900 on the Indian Apple Education Store with these savings.

Samsung runs a Student Advantage program for buyers. This program offers special pricing on select Galaxy devices. Discounts vary based on the product and the institution. Samsung currently offers up to a 10% student discount for select colleges. Future developers also get great perks. The GitHub Student Developer Pack gives students access to GitHub Copilot Student. It also includes partner benefits like select free domains and cloud credits.