Asian Games 2026: Top 10 Historic Moments That Defined India's 85-Medal Campaign At Aichi-Nagoya

India ended the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya with a historic fourth-place finish, winning 85 medals, including 21 golds. The campaign featured record-breaking feats and ended long medal droughts in women's hockey, golf, and trap shooting.

The Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya came to a conclusion with the closing ceremony taking place on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

With the 16-day continental extravaganza officially drawn to a close, India had an unforgettable campaign, as they clinched 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 silver, and finished fourth on the medal tally, a jump from 12th spot earlier in the competition.

As the Aichi-Nagoya Games came to an end, let's take a look at the top 10 historic moments that defined India's campaign at the quadrennial multi-sport continental event.

Indian archery contingent won nine medals, including 5 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze. However, 17-year-old prodigy Kumkum Mohod's historic gold medal in the women's individual recurve event was nothing short of sensational.

Kumkum displayed her nerves of steel to pull off a thrilling victory in a shoot-off against South Korea's Oh Yejin, clinching a perfect 10 to take home the gold medal, making her the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games Gold medal in the individual recurve archery event.

Kukum Mohod also won a gold and a silver medal in the team and mixed team recurve events, respectively, completing a stunning triple-medal haul at Aichi-Nagoya.

Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda grabbed the national headlines when she won the gold medal in the women's individual trap event. Dhanda ended a 48-year wait for India to clinch a gold medal in the individual trap event in men's and women's shotgun competitions.

The last time India won a gold medal in the individual trap event was back in 1978 by Randhir Singh in Bangkok, making Dhanda's record-breaking performance with a score of 28 a monumental milestone for Indian shooting.

Additionally, Neeru Dhanda won a gold and a silver in the mixed team with Kynan Chenai and the women's team alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer, capping off an unforgettable multi-medal performance that earned her the honour of being India's flag-bearer at the closing ceremony.

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Indian athletics contingent clinched 24 medals at the recently concluded Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. There was a wave of historic milestones on the track, highlighted by standout performances from across disciplines.

Gulvinder clinched two silver medals in both the men's 10,000m and 1500m events and a bronze in the 5000m, making him the first Indian male track and field athlete to win three medals in individual events. Sawan Barwal ended India's 44-year wait for a medal in the men's marathon, while Sarvesh Kushare won India's first medal in the men's high jump since 1970.

Baranica Elangovan scripted a historic feat at the recent Asian Games 2026, where she became the first-ever woman to win a medal in the pole vault.

Indian shooting, archery, and athletics contingents might have dominated headlines in the opening weeks, but the Indian boxing squad saved their absolute best for the closing stages, delivering a powerhouse performance inside the ring.

The boxing team won six medals, including three gold medals by Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda, and Ankush Panghal, marking India's best-ever Asian Games boxing campaign in terms of gold medals. Narender Berwal, Priya Ghanghas, and Kapil Pokhariya contributed to India's boxing tally by winning a bronze each.

This was India's second-best performance in boxing at the Asian Games, trailing only the historic nine-medal haul each from the 1982 Seoul and 2010 Guangzhou Games, while firmly establishing India's dominance as a premier powerhouse in Asian amateur boxing.

A gold medal in golf for India was least expected by anyone, but 23-year-old golfer Pranavi Sharath Urs turned the greens at the Kasugai Country Club into a theater of pure grit.

Pranavi defeated China's Yin Ruoning and Shannon Tan of Singapore in a tense, down-to-the-wire finish on the final day. Finishing at the top of the podium following a stellar four-day total of 15-under 265, Pranavi became the first Indian woman golfer to win a gold medal and the third after Lakshman Singh (2002) and Shiv Kapur (1982 )to win the gold medal at the Asian Games.

Pranavi Urs also won the silver medal in the women's team event alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, completing a phenomenal double-medal sweep at her Asian Games debut.

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Indian quartet, Vithya Ramraj, Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, and Prachi Choudhary, clinched the gold medal in the women's 4x400 relay at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

This was India's gold medal in athletics, and Vithya Ramraj was the hero among the four anchors of the team, stunningly accelerating to go past China's anchor and overhauling the Chinese quartet on the home straight to cross the finish line in 3:29.69.

For Vithya, this golden triumph served as sweet redemption, capping off a stellar meet where she also shattered PT Usha's national record in the 400m hurdles to take home the bronze medal while also winning the silver in the mixed 4x400 team event.

Indian women's hockey team clinched a historic gold medal by defeating the defending Asian Games champions, China, in the final at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara City.

The Women in Blue, led by Salima Tete, secured 1-0 victory over Chinese opponents, thanks to Lalremsiami Hmarzote, who played her milestone 200th international match, scoring a decisive goal in the 10th minute to help India take a 1-0 lead and successfully defend the lead across four quarters.

With this, India ended a 44-year drought of winning a gold medal at the Asian Games, with their first and last gold medal coming back at the 1982 New Delhi Games. Additionally, the Indian women's team secured a quota for the 2028 LA Olympics, alongside the men's team, which successfully defended the title.

Beyond India's traditional powerhouses, the recently concluded Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya saw the country successfully branch into dynamic new disciplines. Jay Meena scripted history by becoming the first softball tennis player to win an Asian Games medal, clinching bronze after losing in the semifinal.

MMA athlete Suchika Tariyal made history by securing India's first-ever medal in the discipline, winning the bronze medal in the 60kg category, marking a watershed moment for the country in combat sports. Pincky Balhara became the first Indian Kurash wrestler to win back-to-back medals in the event, clinching silver and bronze at the 2018 Jakarta and Aichi-Nagoya Games, respectively.

Moreover, Naorem Roshibina Devi became the first Indian wushu athlete to wi three consecutive medals at the Asian Games, winning a second silver on the trot at the Aichi–Nagoya Games.

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Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal grabbed the national headlines when he pulled off a stunning comeback to clinch a gold medal in the men's 65kg final. This was India's third gold medal in the men's 65kg event after Yogeshwar Dutt (2014) and Bajrang Punia (2018), cementing his status as the country's next big wrestling powerhouse on the continental stage.

Trailing 2-9 against Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev, Sujeet staged a late-match surge, executing a flurry of breathtaking takedowns in the dying seconds to snatch a sensational 10-9 victory and complete one of the most unforgettable comebacks in the history of Indian wrestling.

Sujeet earlier defeated reigning Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka of Japan in the semifinal, pulling off a stunning upset in front of the home crowd to pave his path toward ultimate glory.

Among India's six wrestling medallists at Aichi-Nagoya, former world championship medallist Deepak Punia carved out a special piece of history by stepping up to the demanding 97kg freestyle division.

Punia settled for a bronze medal after losing to Gankhuyag Ganbaatar of Mongolia in the semifinal. With this, Deepak Punia became the first Indian wrestler to medal in this heavier class in six decades, ending a long-standing drought since Bhim Singh's bronze back in the 1966 Bangkok edition.

This was Deepak Punia's second medal at the Asian Games, having previously won the silver medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.