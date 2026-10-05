CCTV Captures Dramatic Rescue As Constable Saves Passenger From Train In Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur WATCH

A potentially fatal accident was averted at Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur Railway Station after a traffic constable quickly rescued a passenger who lost his balance while attempting to board a moving train.

The dramatic incident, which took place on September 29, was captured on CCTV and has since drawn attention online. The passenger, identified as 49-year-old Ravi Kumar, reportedly escaped with minor injuries after the constable intervened within seconds.

Passenger Slips While Trying to Board Moving Train

According to reports, Ravi Kumar, a resident of Bhairav Nagar in Anantapur, attempted to board a train that had already started moving. He lost his footing while trying to get inside and ended up being dragged along the platform while holding onto the train's handle. The situation quickly became dangerous as the train continued to move. Traffic constable C. Surendra, who was on the platform at the time, noticed the incident and immediately rushed towards the passenger.

Constable Grabs Passenger and Pulls Him to Safety

In a split-second response, Surendra grabbed Ravi by the collar and pulled him away from the moving train and towards the platform. Other personnel on the platform also rushed to the spot after noticing the incident.

The entire rescue was recorded by CCTV cameras installed at the station. The footage shows just how quickly the situation unfolded and how the constable's intervention prevented what could have been a major accident. Ravi suffered minor injuries and later expressed his gratitude to the constable for saving his life.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

సీసీటీవీ ఫుటేజ్

కదిలే రైలు ఎక్కబోయి జారిపడిన వ్యక్తి

వెంటనే అప్రమత్తమై అతన్ని కాపాడిన ట్రాఫిక్ కానిస్టేబుల్

అనంతపూర్ రైల్వే స్టేషన్‌లో గత నెల 29వ తేదీన కదులుతున్న రైలు ఎక్కి జారిపడిన భైరవ నగర్ ప్రాంతానికి చెందిన రవి కుమార్ అనే వ్యక్తి

వెంటనే అప్రమత్తమై చొక్కా పట్టుకుని లాగి అతని ప్రాణాలు కాపాడిన ట్రాఫిక్ కానిస్టేబుల్

- Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) October 3, 2026

Constable Honoured for His Quick Response

The incident was later brought to the attention of Anantapur Superintendent of Police P. Jagadish, who praised Surendra for his alertness and courage. The constable was felicitated at the district police office for his timely intervention. Officials highlighted the importance of police personnel remaining vigilant and responding quickly when people's lives are at risk.

CCTV Video Highlights Railway Safety Risk

The rescue footage has also renewed attention on the dangers of trying to board or get off a moving train. Even a momentary loss of balance can lead to serious injuries, particularly when a passenger falls near the gap between a train and the platform. The Anantapur incident ended safely because of the constable's quick action, but it also serves as a reminder for passengers to wait for trains to come to a complete stop before boarding or getting off.