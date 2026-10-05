Nexcel Metals Exercises Second Option, Increasing Ownership Of Original Burnt Hill Property To 80.28%

October 05, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Nexcel Metals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) (FSE: 2OH) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has exercised the second option (the "Second Option") under its option agreement dated October 3, 2025 (the "Option Agreement") with Cadillac Ventures Inc. ("Cadillac" or the "Optionor") and Wyloo Ring of Fire Ltd. ("Wyloo"), increasing the Company's ownership interest in the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project (the "Burnt Hill Project" or the "Property") in New Brunswick, Canada, from 71.58% to 80.28%.

Under the Option Agreement, Cadillac originally held a 58% interest in the Burnt Hill Project, with Wyloo holding the remaining 42%. Nexcel initially exercised the first option to acquire 51% of Cadillac's 58% interest in December of 2025, representing a 29.58% interest in the overall Property (see news release dated December 12, 2025).

On February 17, 2026, Nexcel completed the acquisition of Wyloo's entire 42% interest in the Burnt Hill Project, increasing Nexcel's total ownership to 71.58% (see news release dated February 2, 2026). The acquisition of Wyloo's 42% interest was completed through the issuance of 3,931,094 Nexcel common shares and 6,250,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.90 until February 17, 2029.

By exercising the Second Option, Nexcel has now acquired an additional 15% of Cadillac's original 58% interest in the Property, representing an additional 8.70% interest in the overall Burnt Hill Project. As a result, Nexcel now owns an aggregate 80.28% interest in Burnt Hill, with Cadillac holding the remaining 19.72%.

Pursuant to section 3.2 of the Option Agreement, the Company exercised the Second Option, before the October 3rd, 2026 anniversary date, by:

making a cash payment of $25,000 to Cadillac; and issuing 253,742common shares of Nexcel, to Cadillac, having a deemed value of $200,000.

The Option Agreement provides that upon completion of these conditions, Nexcel earns an additional 15% legal and beneficial interest in Cadillac's original 58% interest, increasing Nexcel's ownership of that interest from 51% to 66%.

Hugh Rogers, CEO of Nexcel Metals, commented: "Increasing Nexcel's ownership of Burnt Hill to more than 80% is another significant step in consolidating the project under Nexcel. Since entering into the original option agreement, we have increased our ownership from an initial 29.58% interest to 80.28% today, while continuing to advance exploration and expand the broader Burnt Hill opportunity. With the ability to earn the remaining interest from Cadillac under the Option Agreement, Nexcel has the right to earn a 100% interest in the project, subject to completing the remaining option payments and share issuances."

Expansion and Consolidation of the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project

Nexcel's Burnt Hill Tungsten Project has evolved significantly since the Company first entered the district in October 2025. Through a combination of staged property acquisitions, direct claim staking and an additional option agreement, Nexcel has increased both its ownership of the original Burnt Hill property and the overall size of its land position surrounding the historic tungsten deposit.

On March 24, 2026, the Company announced that it had directly staked an additional 4,137 hectares of mineral claims surrounding the Burnt Hill area. This first staking increased the Company's overall Burnt Hill land position from approximately 1,540 hectares to 5,677 hectares.

On April 15, 2026, Nexcel announced a second round of direct claim staking covering an additional 2,369 hectares. Following the second staking, the Burnt Hill land package had grown to approximately 8,046 hectares, representing more than a five-fold increase from the original property acquired under the October 2025 option agreement.

Nexcel continued its consolidation strategy on June 29, 2026, when the Company entered into a separate option agreement with a third-party vendor to acquire a 100% interest in an additional approximately 500 hectares of claims in the Burnt Hill area.

Collectively, the original Burnt Hill property, the two packages of claims staked directly by Nexcel and the additional claims subject to the June 2026 option agreement have expanded the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project to approximately 8,546 hectares-an increase of approximately 7,006 hectares, or 455%, from the original 1,540-hectare property.

The expanded land package is approximately 5.5 times the size of the original Burnt Hill property.

Accordingly, the Company now uses the term "Burnt Hill Tungsten Project" to describe the broader consolidated land package, which consists of the original Burnt Hill property containing the historic tungsten-molybdenum mineral resource, claims subsequently staked directly by Nexcel, and additional claims being acquired pursuant to the June 2026 option agreement.

The consolidation provides Nexcel with a substantially larger exploration footprint surrounding the historic Burnt Hill deposit and allows the Company to evaluate the known mineralized system and additional exploration targets within a broader district-scale geological setting.