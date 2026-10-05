Rachel Ann Da Costa

I am a PhD student at the Aging Research Center, Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society (NVS). My research investigates the intersection of nutrition, dietary assessment, and biological mechanisms of healthy ageing. I gained international academic recognition as the first author of a breakthrough study published in BMC Medicine that maps the biological signatures of dietary patterns in older adults.

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