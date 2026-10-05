Six Missing After Medical Evacuation Flight Loses Contact Near US Coast

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Debris believed to belong to a medical evacuation aircraft has been discovered in the Atlantic Ocean after contact was lost with the plane while it was flying from Bermuda to Boston.

The Gulfstream G100 was carrying six peopl, four crew members and two passengers, on a medical evacuation flight when it lost contact with air traffic control as it approached the coast of Nantucket Island.

Before communication was lost, the pilot reportedly informed air traffic controllers of a problem with the aircraft's electrical system and declared an emergency.

Search operations were subsequently launched in the area, with debris believed to be from the missing aircraft later discovered in the ocean.

According to reports, four of the six people aboard the aircraft were Canadian citizens, while the remaining two were citizens of Bermuda.

The US Coast Guard is continuing search-and-rescue operations by air and sea.

There has been no confirmed information regarding the fate of the six people aboard the aircraft.

Authorities have not yet announced the cause of the incident, and search operations remain ongoing.