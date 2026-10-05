German Education Minister Arrives In Kyiv On Official Visit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the German Embassy in Ukraine on the social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

“Education Minister Karin Prien is in Kyiv today. The focus is on civil society and the future of children and adolescents in Ukraine. Even amid the war, they must receive protection, education, and a chance for the future. And we can learn from their resilience. That is what our next two days will be about,” the diplomatic mission noted.

German Embassy responds to Russian threats against diplomats: We stay in Kyiv

As previously reported, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train on Sunday, October 4, on an unannounced visit. As part of his visit, the Ukrainian and German sides signed a series of documents on cooperation in the defense-industrial complex, specifically regarding the procurement and delivery of thousands of missiles for the IRIS-T system.