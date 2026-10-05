Cybersecurity Center Reassures Public, Dismisses Allegations Over Data Devices Used In 2026 Census

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- The National Cybersecurity Center (NCSC) strongly refuted claims circulating regarding alleged cybersecurity risks associated with tablet devices utilized in the 2026 General Population and Housing Census, affirming that all equipment underwent rigorous technical inspections prior to deployment.

Responding to inquiries by the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Monday, the Center clarified that the tablet devices--provided by the Central Statistical Organization in Iraq--arrived in the Kingdom over a year ago, with their arrival officially announced at the time. The hardware was strictly withheld from census operations until all formal and technical protocols were fulfilled by competent authorities.

Upon arrival, the devices were received by specialized official committees and subjected to multi-layered technical evaluations conducted by relevant regulatory bodies, including the NCSC, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the Jordan Customs Department, and the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, each operating within its jurisdictional mandate.

The Center emphasized that sharing and re-allocating data-collection hardware among national statistical agencies is a well-established practice in international census management, designed to optimize resource allocation and technical efficiency.

Prior to activation, the devices underwent comprehensive cybersecurity sanitization, including complete factory resets and advanced diagnostic scans to verify structural integrity.

Dismissing rumors concerning potential data breaches or compromises to citizen and resident privacy, the NCSC stated that such allegations lack scientific or technical validity. The Center reiterated that all governmental systems and databases are shielded by stringent security controls and regulatory frameworks, ensuring that operational technology meets the highest standards of data protection.

Urging caution against unverified reports, the NCSC stressed that official technical findings and regulatory assessments remain the sole authoritative benchmark for evaluating the cyber-safety of national infrastructure.

//Petra// AA