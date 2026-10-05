India Steps Up Russia-Ukraine Peace Push

MENAFN - Gulf Times) India is seeking a greater role in brokering an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said yesterday, as New Delhi steps up contacts with both sides.

“Our position on that conflict has been very clear, which is that we'd like to see an end to this conflict, and we believe that this will require dialogue and diplomacy,” Jaishankar said at a Munich Security Conference in New Delhi.

“We have been advocating it for many years, and in recent months we have got a little bit more involved beyond advocacy, so we have conversations with both Russia and Ukraine in this regard.”

Jaishankar said India was“trying to be helpful, starting with the Black Sea safety of shipping”.

But he said India was also“going beyond that”, including discussion on grain and energy exports and“on non-attack possibilities”, he said.

“Those are ongoing conversations right now”, he added.

Jaishankar made his first solo trip to Ukraine in September.