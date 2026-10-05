Two Migrants Die While Attempting To Cross English Channel To UK

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Two men died on Monday off the French coast while attempting to cross the English Channel into Britain.

The two migrants who died were in their thirties and forties while attempting to cross at dawn, the Pas-de-Calais prefecture reported.

Two women suffering from burns over large areas of their bodies were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

French authorities indicated that the burns were caused by a chemical reaction that occurs when gasoline mixes with seawater. Meanwhile, prosecutors launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the two deaths.

The latest tragedy brings the number of migrant deaths at the Franco-British maritime border to at least 24 since the start of the year, according to authorities.

Three people, including a 10-year-old child, died during another attempted crossing last week.

English channel UK