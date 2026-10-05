How Does A Reverse Mortgage Work In Canada? New Plain-Language Guide Answers It

MENAFN - GetNews) A new guide walks Canadian homeowners aged 55 and over through exactly how a reverse mortgage works, from the day the money arrives to the day the estate settles it.

HAMILTON, Ontario - October 05, 2026 - How does a reverse mortgage work in Canada? A new plain-language guide published by an independent Ontario mortgage brokerage answers the question step by step, for homeowners aged 55 and over who are weighing one up and for the adult children who are usually asked first.

A reverse mortgage in Canada lets homeowners aged 55 and older borrow against the value of their home with no required monthly mortgage payments. The guide sets out how a reverse mortgage works across the whole life of the loan rather than at the point of sale:

How much is available. The share of the home's value a homeowner can borrow rises with age, starting at a lower band in the mid-fifties and climbing toward the market's top tier for borrowers in their seventies. Age, the home's value and its location set the amount. There is no income test and no stress test.

"Most of the fear around this product comes from not knowing the mechanics. When someone can see how the money goes out, how the interest is added and how the estate settles it, the conversation changes completely," said Richard Hopkins, Mortgage Broker, licence M16000896.

How the money is taken. It can come as one lump sum, as a smaller sum now with the rest available later, or as steady advances over time. The guide explains why the choice matters more than most homeowners expect, because later advances are priced at the rate in force when they are taken and are not guaranteed by every lender.

How interest works. Interest is added to the balance rather than billed monthly, and it is charged only on the money actually drawn. A homeowner who takes part of the available amount is not paying interest on the rest.

What the one-time costs are. Three of them, every time: an appraisal, a lender set-up fee, and independent legal advice from the borrower's own lawyer, which Ontario requires before closing.

How it ends. The balance is repaid when the home is sold, when the owners move out, or after the last borrower passes away, at which point the estate is given a defined period to settle it, with no payments required during that window.

The guide also addresses the question families ask most, which is what is left over. Every Canadian reverse mortgage lender guarantees that a borrower can never owe more than the home is worth when it is sold, provided the terms of the mortgage are kept. That guarantee is typically called the no negative equity guarantee.

The guide is written by Richard Hopkins, a Mortgage Broker (licence M16000896) with Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial, an independent Ontario brokerage licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (brokerage licence #11711). It is free to read, with no sign-up:

About Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial

Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial is an independent mortgage brokerage in Hamilton, Ontario, licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (brokerage licence #11711) and in business since 1999. More than 1,200 Ontario families have arranged a mortgage through the brokerage. Independently Owned and Operated. Richard Hopkins, Mortgage Broker (licence M16000896), leads its reverse mortgage practice.