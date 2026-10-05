Tajikistan Expands Kulob's Education Infrastructure With 10 New Facilities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajik President Emomali Rahmon remotely commissioned 10 educational facilities in the city of Kulob on October 5.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

According to the press service, the commissioned facilities include a new building of the branch of the Republican Institute for Advanced Training and Retraining of Education Workers, general education institutions No. 47, No. 26 and No. 33, additional buildings and classrooms at schools No. 27, No. 13 and No. 15, a dormitory at Boarding School No. 1 for orphaned children, as well as two preschool educational institutions - Bobuna and Durakhshon.

The new building of the institute's branch in the Asadullo Kurbonov residential area consists of six floors and a basement and is intended for classes, professional development courses, seminars and other educational and methodological activities. School No. 47 in Guliston village is designed for 1,000 students, School No. 26 in Sari Jar village for 600 students, while School No. 33 in Pistamazor village is designed for 600 students and operates in two shifts.

Furthermore, the additional buildings at School No. 27 in Fayzobodi Bolo village and School No. 13 in Ziraki village are each designed for 480 students. Additional classrooms have also been commissioned at School No. 15 to expand the institution's capacity.

The dormitory at Boarding School No. 1 in Lagmon village has 14 bedrooms with a total capacity of 160 beds, two halls for games and developmental activities, five offices, and auxiliary facilities. The facility is equipped with a backup electricity supply system based on solar energy.

At the same time, the Bobuna preschool in Zarkor village is designed for 200 children, while the Durakhshon preschool in the Asadullo Kurbonov residential area can accommodate 300 children. The latter has created 120 jobs.

The commissioning of the new facilities expands Kulob's educational infrastructure and creates additional conditions for education, child development, and professional training.