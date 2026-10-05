Canada Loyalty Spend Market Size And Forecast Across 100+ Kpis - Q2 2026 Databook Market Set For 10.9% CAGR As AI And Embedded Rewards Fuel Growth To US$3.88 Billion By 2030

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Canada's loyalty market is forecast to grow by 12.8% annually to reach US$2.57 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 14.4% between 2021 and 2025, the market is expected to maintain a CAGR of 10.9% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is projected to rise from US$2.28 billion in 2025 to approximately US$3.88 billion by 2030.

Growth in the Canada loyalty market is being supported by the transformation of coalition programs, greater personalization in grocery retail, deeper integration between financial services and consumer platforms, and increased scrutiny of loyalty data governance. Competition is shifting from points accumulation toward redemption flexibility, everyday relevance, privacy, partner economics and measurable customer value.

Coalition loyalty programs prioritize everyday value



BMO is transitioning AIR MILES into Blue Rewards in 2026, replacing Cash Miles and Dream Miles with one points currency while retaining member balances and cards. The program will focus on groceries, gas, dining, travel and retail, supported by more than 400 partner brands. New partners include Instacart, Thai Express, Jugo Juice, Mucho Burrito, Manchu Wok, Mr. Sub and Pizza Delight.

The transition reflects demand for simpler rewards, transparent value and easier redemption against household spending. Automatic conversion and continuity of member value are intended to reduce friction and strengthen consumer trust. Blue Rewards is expected to increase competitive pressure on Scene+, PC Optimum, Avion Rewards and card-linked programs. Programs with unclear redemption economics may face weaker engagement as consumers compare value more closely.

Grocery loyalty becomes a personalized value strategy



Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailers are using loyalty programs to support pricing, promotions and customer retention. Loblaw continues to develop PC Optimum through personalized offers, while Scene+ remains integrated across applicable Sobeys banners and geographic regions.

Household value-seeking is a major market driver. Consumers continue to prioritize discounts, essential goods, private label products and targeted promotions, even as grocery inflation moderates from previous peaks. Retailers are expected to use loyalty data to influence basket composition, promote higher-margin products, protect market share and expand retail media revenue. Broad promotions will increasingly give way to targeted incentives that balance customer value with margin control.

Financial-services rewards integrate retail and travel



Bank-led loyalty platforms are becoming more closely connected with retail, travel and payments. RBC announced a long-term collaboration with Hopper Technology Solutions in March 2026 to enhance Avion Rewards Travel, including a new booking portal planned for 2026.

Loblaw's sale of PC Financial to EQB includes an agreement making EQB the exclusive financial partner of PC Optimum. The transaction strengthens the connection between banking products, retail rewards and customer spending data. Banks and card issuers are using rewards to protect card spend, improve customer retention and differentiate products. Future competition will focus on booking capabilities, grocery and fuel earn rates, redemption choice and cardholder benefits, while issuers direct greater value toward customers who consolidate spending within partner ecosystems.

Loyalty data governance moves higher on the corporate agenda



Privacy management has become a significant operating issue following a 2026 investigation by the Privacy Commissioner of Canada into PC Optimum. The investigation addressed account deletion requests and the retention of former members' purchase histories, with emphasis on preventing anonymized information from being relinked to individuals.

As personalization expands, loyalty operators are collecting more transaction, behavioral and app engagement data. Retention policies, deletion procedures, anonymization controls and partner data-sharing practices are therefore becoming central to regulatory compliance and consumer trust. Operators are expected to increase investment in privacy-by-design, clearer account closure processes and stronger governance. Weak data controls could limit personalization strategies and create regulatory, commercial and reputational risks.

Competitive landscape

The Canada loyalty program market includes grocery-led ecosystems, bank-led rewards platforms, airline programs and coalition networks. Key participants include PC Optimum, Scene+, Blue Rewards, Avion Rewards and Aeroplan, alongside Scotiabank, Cineplex, EQB and major retail and travel partners.

Recent market activity points to platform renewal rather than program expansion alone. BMO is rebuilding coalition loyalty through Blue Rewards, RBC is upgrading Avion Rewards Travel with Hopper Technology Solutions, and EQB is entering the PC Optimum ecosystem through its agreement to acquire PC Financial. Air Canada is also changing how Aeroplan members earn points and qualify for Elite Status from January 2026, reinforcing the move toward spend-linked loyalty economics.

Over the next 2-4 years, competition is expected to intensify around everyday redemption, personalized value, digital engagement, travel booking, payment integration and privacy compliance. Retailers will use rewards to defend grocery and pharmacy market share, while banks will connect loyalty more closely with cards, travel portals and partner services.

Report coverage

The report provides a data-centric analysis of the loyalty industry in Canada, covering more than 100 KPIs across loyalty schemes, platforms, program structures, consumer behavior and market economics. Historical analysis and forecasts extend from 2021 to 2030.



Canada retail, ecommerce and POS market context.

Loyalty spend value, growth, accumulation, redemption and breakage.

Point-based, tiered, mission-driven, spend-based, gaming, subscription, community, referral, paid and cashback programs.

In-store, online and mobile loyalty channels.

Seller-driven, payment-instrument-driven and embedded loyalty models.

Retail, financial services, healthcare & wellness, restaurants & food delivery, travel & hospitality, telecoms, and media & entertainment.

Card-based and digital access, B2B and B2C participation, and free, free + premium and premium memberships.

AI-driven and blockchain-driven loyalty program activity.

Analytics, management platforms, in-house solutions, third-party vendors, cloud and on-premise deployment.

Software, services, custom-built platforms and off-the-shelf platforms.

Consumer segmentation by age, income and gender. Program penetration, enrollment channels, motivations and embedded loyalty adoption.

Strategic value

The research supports market sizing, competitive benchmarking, investment analysis and strategic planning. It enables organizations to compare loyalty spending across program types, industries and channels; assess platform and vendor economics; evaluate consumer participation; and identify growth opportunities across Canadian retail, banking, travel and digital commerce.

The analysis also provides decision-ready insights into personalization, platform deployment, membership structures and emerging technologies. By combining historical data, forecasts and program-level KPIs, the report offers a quantifiable view of Canada loyalty market growth, customer engagement and value realization through 2030.

Key Attributes

