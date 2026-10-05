Spain Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Business And Investment Opportunities Databook, Q2 2026: 90+ Kpis And Forecasts To 2031 Market To Reach US$26.73 Billion By 2031

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Spain Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spain's Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment market is forecast to grow by 22.0% annually to reach US$11.75 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 26.7% during 2022-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 17.9% from 2026-2031. BNPL gross merchandise value is projected to increase from US$9.63 billion in 2025 to approximately US$26.73 billion by 2031.

Growth in the Spain BNPL market is being shaped by tighter consumer-credit regulation, bank-led instalment products, expanding mobile-wallet adoption, strong e-commerce activity, and increased competition from domestic payment infrastructure. Providers that combine effective underwriting, regulatory compliance, merchant integration, and category expertise are expected to be best positioned for sustainable growth.

Regulation Reshapes Spain's BNPL Industry

Spain is moving toward stronger supervision of BNPL and other digital credit products as it transposes the EU Consumer Credit Directive into national law. The draft Consumer Credit Contracts Act, introduced in January 2026, extends the consumer-credit framework across short-term digital credit, instalment payments, quick loans, and platform-led financing.

Banco de Espana highlighted proposed controls covering interest rates, credit costs, lender authorisation, and supervision in February 2026. BNPL providers will face greater expectations relating to creditworthiness assessments, pre-contractual disclosures, advertising, affordability, and complaints management. Implementation is expected to accelerate during 2026-2028, potentially favouring banks and regulated consumer-finance businesses with established compliance and risk-management systems.

Banks Integrate Instalments into Cards and Mobile Wallets

BNPL-style instalments are increasingly being embedded within bank-issued cards and digital-wallet payment journeys. In August 2025, CaixaBank became the first financial institution in Spain to allow eligible customers to split online and in-app purchases at Apple Pay checkout using MyCard or qualifying Visa and Mastercard credit cards.

This development reflects continued adoption of cards and mobile payments. Banco de Espana reported in November 2025 that cash remained the primary payment method in physical stores for 57% of consumers, although usage continued to decline. Banks are responding by adding instalment options to familiar payment channels, increasing competition for standalone BNPL providers.

Fintech companies will consequently need to differentiate through merchant specialisation, approval performance, customer experience, and vertical-specific financing solutions. Merchants are also expected to assess payment partners according to conversion, settlement, risk, cost, and customer familiarity rather than instalment functionality alone.

Bizum Increases Competition at Checkout

Bizum is expanding its role in Spain's payment ecosystem through online commerce and planned physical retail capabilities. The platform ended 2025 with 30.6 million users and 1.237 billion transactions. It aims to exceed 1.4 billion transactions and double online purchases in 2026.

Although Bizum is not a BNPL product, its bank-backed infrastructure and strong consumer recognition make it an important checkout competitor. The planned Bizum Pay wallet could extend this influence into physical retail, despite reported certification-related delays involving Visa and Mastercard integration.

Bizum is unlikely to replace instalment credit for higher-ticket purchases. However, it will increase pressure on BNPL providers to demonstrate measurable improvements in conversion rates and average basket values. Merchants may favour immediate local payment methods for lower-ticket purchases while reserving BNPL for categories where financing directly supports affordability.

Category Economics Drive BNPL Adoption

BNPL adoption in Spain is becoming increasingly focused on transaction value, retail category, and merchant economics. Instalment payments are particularly relevant to electronics, furniture, education, healthcare, travel, and other higher-value purchases. Klarna, seQura, and Aplazame remain prominent providers across these use cases.

Spain's expanding e-commerce market supports this opportunity. CNMC reported e-commerce turnover of more than €29.2 billion in Q3 2025, representing year-on-year growth of 19.3%, following growth of 22.6% in Q2 2025. Despite this expansion, payment costs and stronger regulatory requirements are encouraging merchants to assess BNPL performance by category instead of enabling it across every transaction.

Specialists such as seQura are pursuing point-of-sale financing and vertical-specific opportunities, including education and optical services. Providers offering integrated underwriting, merchant settlement, regulatory compliance, and sector expertise are expected to retain an advantage.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in Spain's BNPL market is expected to intensify over the next 2-4 years while becoming more selective. The market includes specialist providers such as Klarna, seQura, Aplazame, PayPal, and Oney; bank-led card instalment services; and domestic payment platforms competing for merchant checkout priority.

CaixaBank's Apple Pay instalment capability represents a significant bank-led product launch, while Bizum's online commerce expansion gives merchants another established payment option. Specialist providers will remain relevant in higher-ticket and category-specific transactions but must demonstrate value beyond payment deferral.

Spain BNPL Market Report Scope

The report provides a data-centric assessment of the Spain Buy Now Pay Later industry through 58 tables, 82 charts, and more than 90+ country-level KPIs. It examines market opportunities, competitive risks, consumer behaviour, retail spending, and investment prospects using value and volume indicators.

Coverage includes:



Spain retail industry and e-commerce spending trends

BNPL market size, gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average transaction value

Market share analysis and company profiles covering Klarna, PayPal, seQura, Aplazame, and Oney

Revenue from merchant commissions, missed payment fees, Pay Now, and other income

Active consumer base, bad debt, and operational performance

Two-Party and Third-Party business models

Open Loop System and Closed Loop System analysis

Standalone, bank, payment service provider, and marketplace distribution

Online Channel and POS Channel performance

Retail, home improvement, travel, media and entertainment, services, automotive, and health care and wellness sectors

Apparel, consumer electronics, toys, jewelry, sporting goods, entertainment, and gaming categories Consumer analysis by age, income, gender, default rate, transaction frequency, monthly expenditure, and adoption rationale

Strategic Value for Market Participants

The research supports market entry, expansion, partnership, and investment decisions by identifying high-growth categories, distribution opportunities, regulatory risks, and competitive developments. Value and volume KPIs provide insight into adoption, usage intensity, revenue potential, credit performance, and market maturity.

Businesses can use the analysis to benchmark leading BNPL providers, evaluate channel and sector opportunities, refine go-to-market strategies, and understand how regulation, bank-led innovation, mobile payments, and changing consumer behaviour will influence Spain's BNPL market through 2031.

Key Attributes

