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Vietnam Loyalty Market Size, Spend, And Forecast 2026-2030: 100+ Kpis By Program, Channel, Sector, And Platform - Q2 2026 Databook Market To Reach US$770.3 Million By 2030


2026-10-05 06:03:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Optimize loyalty ROI with 100+ KPIs across program models, channels, sectors, AI, consumer behavior, redemption and breakage

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnam loyalty market is projected to grow by 17.1% annually to reach US$442.9 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 19.5% during 2021-2025, the market is forecast to maintain strong momentum at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2026 to 2030. By 2030, the market is expected to reach approximately US$770.3 million, compared with US$378 million in 2025.

A new data-centric report provides comprehensive analysis of the Vietnam loyalty market, covering loyalty schemes, loyalty platforms, program structures, consumer participation, technology adoption, and market economics. Featuring more than 100 KPIs, the report supports assessment of loyalty spend value, penetration rates, breakage rates, redemption activity, channel adoption, and program performance through 2030.

The research examines the development of loyalty programs across in-store, online, and mobile environments. It also evaluates embedded loyalty programs integrated into payment, commerce, and digital platform ecosystems. Market segmentation includes points, cashback, tiered, subscription, coalition, gamified, community, referral-led, mission-driven, paid, and free perks formats.

Technology analysis covers AI-driven personalisation, blockchain-led program mechanics, loyalty management platforms, analytics tools, cloud deployment, and on-premise solutions. The report also compares in-house and Third-Party Vendor models, along with software, services, Custom Built Platform, and Off the Shelf Platform offerings.

Vietnam Loyalty Market Report Scope

Retail and Digital Commerce Context

  • Vietnam Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030
  • Vietnam Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030
  • Vietnam POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Loyalty Spend and Growth Dynamics

  • Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030
  • Value accumulated, redemption rates, and breakage analysis
  • Loyalty spend by functional domain, scheme, and platform
  • Historical performance and forecasts through 2030

Loyalty Program Type Segmentation

  • Point-based Loyalty Program
  • Tiered Loyalty Program
  • Mission-driven Loyalty Program
  • Spend-based Loyalty Program
  • Gaming Loyalty Program
  • Free Perks Loyalty Program
  • Subscription Loyalty Program
  • Community Loyalty Program
  • Refer a Friend Loyalty Program
  • Paid Loyalty Program
  • Cashback Loyalty Program

Channel, Business Model, and Sector Analysis

  • In-Store, Online, and Mobile loyalty spend
  • Seller Driven, Payment Instrument Driven, and other business models
  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment

The report includes sector channel analysis of online, in-store, and Mobile App loyalty spend from 2021 to 2030. Retail coverage spans diversified retailers, department stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, and other retail formats.

Program Structure and Consumer Participation

  • Card Based Access and Digital Access
  • B2B Consumers and B2C Consumers
  • Free, Free + Premium, and Premium memberships
  • Embedded Loyalty Programs and Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs
  • AI Driven Loyalty Program and Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program

Loyalty Platform Economics

  • Analytics and AI Driven software use cases
  • Management Platform solutions
  • In-house and Third-Party Vendor models
  • Cloud and On-Premise deployment
  • Software and Services offerings
  • Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform

Consumer Demographics and Loyalty Program KPIs

  • Loyalty spend share by age group, income level, and gender
  • Loyalty Program Penetration (% of Retail Sales under Loyalty)
  • Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis
  • Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis
  • Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis
  • Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel

Key Benefits of the Vietnam Loyalty Market Report

  • Comprehensive market intelligence: Quantify total loyalty spend and evaluate its distribution across schemes, platforms, sectors, channels, and program structures.
  • Detailed program benchmarking: Compare the performance and adoption of point-based, tiered, cashback, subscription, gaming, community, mission-driven, paid, and referral-led programs.
  • Sector and channel insights: Assess loyalty engagement across physical, digital, and mobile environments in major industries, including retail, financial services, travel, telecoms, healthcare, food delivery, and entertainment.
  • Technology and vendor analysis: Benchmark analytics, AI-driven platforms, management solutions, deployment models, partner strategies, and offering structures.
  • Decision-ready data: Apply more than 100 KPIs to market modelling, investment analysis, strategic planning, competitive benchmarking, and executive presentations.

The research uses industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform to deliver an unbiased view of emerging business and investment opportunities. With historical data and forecasts through 2030, the report provides a quantifiable assessment of Vietnam loyalty market size, consumer engagement, technology adoption, program economics, and future growth potential.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 127
Forecast Period 2026-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $442.9 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $770.3 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8%
Regions Covered Vietnam


For more information about this report visit

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