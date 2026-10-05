Vietnam Loyalty Market Size, Spend, And Forecast 2026-2030: 100+ Kpis By Program, Channel, Sector, And Platform - Q2 2026 Databook Market To Reach US$770.3 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Optimize loyalty ROI with 100+ KPIs across program models, channels, sectors, AI, consumer behavior, redemption and breakage
Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Vietnam loyalty market is projected to grow by 17.1% annually to reach US$442.9 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 19.5% during 2021-2025, the market is forecast to maintain strong momentum at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2026 to 2030. By 2030, the market is expected to reach approximately US$770.3 million, compared with US$378 million in 2025.
A new data-centric report provides comprehensive analysis of the Vietnam loyalty market, covering loyalty schemes, loyalty platforms, program structures, consumer participation, technology adoption, and market economics. Featuring more than 100 KPIs, the report supports assessment of loyalty spend value, penetration rates, breakage rates, redemption activity, channel adoption, and program performance through 2030.
The research examines the development of loyalty programs across in-store, online, and mobile environments. It also evaluates embedded loyalty programs integrated into payment, commerce, and digital platform ecosystems. Market segmentation includes points, cashback, tiered, subscription, coalition, gamified, community, referral-led, mission-driven, paid, and free perks formats.
Technology analysis covers AI-driven personalisation, blockchain-led program mechanics, loyalty management platforms, analytics tools, cloud deployment, and on-premise solutions. The report also compares in-house and Third-Party Vendor models, along with software, services, Custom Built Platform, and Off the Shelf Platform offerings.
Vietnam Loyalty Market Report Scope
Retail and Digital Commerce Context
Vietnam Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030 Vietnam Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030 Vietnam POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
Loyalty Spend and Growth Dynamics
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030 Value accumulated, redemption rates, and breakage analysis Loyalty spend by functional domain, scheme, and platform Historical performance and forecasts through 2030
Loyalty Program Type Segmentation
Point-based Loyalty Program Tiered Loyalty Program Mission-driven Loyalty Program Spend-based Loyalty Program Gaming Loyalty Program Free Perks Loyalty Program Subscription Loyalty Program Community Loyalty Program Refer a Friend Loyalty Program Paid Loyalty Program Cashback Loyalty Program
Channel, Business Model, and Sector Analysis
In-Store, Online, and Mobile loyalty spend Seller Driven, Payment Instrument Driven, and other business models Retail Financial Services Healthcare & Wellness Restaurants & Food Delivery Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Telecoms Media & Entertainment
The report includes sector channel analysis of online, in-store, and Mobile App loyalty spend from 2021 to 2030. Retail coverage spans diversified retailers, department stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, and other retail formats.
Program Structure and Consumer Participation
Card Based Access and Digital Access B2B Consumers and B2C Consumers Free, Free + Premium, and Premium memberships Embedded Loyalty Programs and Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs AI Driven Loyalty Program and Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program
Loyalty Platform Economics
Analytics and AI Driven software use cases Management Platform solutions In-house and Third-Party Vendor models Cloud and On-Premise deployment Software and Services offerings Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform
Consumer Demographics and Loyalty Program KPIs
Loyalty spend share by age group, income level, and gender Loyalty Program Penetration (% of Retail Sales under Loyalty) Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel
Key Benefits of the Vietnam Loyalty Market Report
Comprehensive market intelligence: Quantify total loyalty spend and evaluate its distribution across schemes, platforms, sectors, channels, and program structures. Detailed program benchmarking: Compare the performance and adoption of point-based, tiered, cashback, subscription, gaming, community, mission-driven, paid, and referral-led programs. Sector and channel insights: Assess loyalty engagement across physical, digital, and mobile environments in major industries, including retail, financial services, travel, telecoms, healthcare, food delivery, and entertainment. Technology and vendor analysis: Benchmark analytics, AI-driven platforms, management solutions, deployment models, partner strategies, and offering structures. Decision-ready data: Apply more than 100 KPIs to market modelling, investment analysis, strategic planning, competitive benchmarking, and executive presentations.
The research uses industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform to deliver an unbiased view of emerging business and investment opportunities. With historical data and forecasts through 2030, the report provides a quantifiable assessment of Vietnam loyalty market size, consumer engagement, technology adoption, program economics, and future growth potential.
Key Attributes
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