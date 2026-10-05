Switzerland Recommerce Market Intelligence Report 2026 - 60+ Kpis And Forecasts To 2030 Market To Reach US$2.63 Billion As Trade-In And Refurbishment Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Embed certified refurbishment and trade-ins into retail, strengthen trust and repair capabilities, expand into home goods, and align reuse with circular-economy rules

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Switzerland Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recommerce market in Switzerland is forecast to grow by 16.9% annually to reach US$1.54 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 21.0% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 14.3% from 2026 to 2030. Market value is projected to rise from US$1.32 billion in 2025 to approximately US$2.63 billion by 2030.

Growth is being supported by the expansion of certified refurbishment, retailer-led resale, trusted second-hand marketplaces and circular-economy policies. Electronics remain a leading category as telecom operators, retailers and specialist refurbishers integrate trade-in, testing, grading, repair, warranty and after-sales services into device upgrade journeys.

Key Switzerland Recommerce Market Trends



Certified electronics refurbishment: Swisscom combines Buyback, repair, refurbishment, donation and resale within its device lifecycle model. Galaxus is also reporting increased demand for refurbished smartphones, PCs and tablets. Operators with strong reverse logistics, local repair capacity and service quality are expected to gain market share.

Trusted digital marketplaces: Second-hand platforms are becoming established household sales channels across Switzerland. Ricardo reports broad participation across large and small cantons, while the Consumer Forum's ombudsman office covers Ricardo, tutti.ch and anibis.ch. Payment protection, dispute resolution, delivery support and category-specific customer journeys will become increasingly important.

Retailer-led home goods resale: IKEA Switzerland operates Buyback & Resell, a Second Chance Market and spare-parts services. Its August 2025 flea-market-style event further increased the visibility of previously owned furniture and household products. Similar programs are likely to expand in categories where inspection and reverse logistics are commercially viable. Circular-economy regulation: Switzerland's revised Environmental Protection Act gives greater weight to circularity, while the revised waste ordinance prioritises preparation for reuse and material recycling from spring 2026. These measures support longer product lifespans, repair, refurbishment and take-back models.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the Switzerland recommerce market is intensifying across general marketplaces, telecom channels, online retail and specialist refurbishment networks. Over the next 2-4 years, competitive advantage will increasingly depend on consumer trust, sourcing access, repair capability, warranty coverage and channel control.

Key participants include SMG's Ricardo in broad second-hand commerce, Swisscom in device buyback and resale, Galaxus/Digitec in refurbished electronics and IKEA Switzerland in furniture recirculation. Galaxus works with refurbishment partners including verkaufen.ch, Revendo and remarket, while Swisscom continues to operate Buyback, donation and refurbished-phone sales.

Consolidation is also reshaping the market. Recommerce Group acquired Verkaufen.ch in June 2025, strengthening its presence in Swiss trade-in, repair and refurbished-device services. The transaction expands a network that already works with Swisscom, Digitec, Mediamarkt, Conforama and Interdiscount. Ricardo reported that approximately 70% of successfully sold items on its platform in 2025 were second-hand, while SMG's General Marketplaces segment continued to grow.

Report Coverage

This data-centric report provides forecasts and competitive intelligence for the Switzerland recommerce market from 2021 to 2030. Supported by 40+ tables, 60+ charts and 60+ country-level KPIs, it assesses gross merchandise value, average transaction value, transaction volume, market share, consumer behaviour and emerging investment opportunities.

Market analysis covers the following areas:



Sectors including retail shopping, home improvement and other recommerce activities

Retail categories including apparel & accessories, consumer electronics, home appliances, home decor & essentials, books, toys & hobbies, automotive parts & accessories, and sports & fitness equipment

Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), and Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs

Resale, rental, refurbishment & Certified Pre-Owned models

Website-Based Resale, App-Based Resale and Social Media Driven Resale

Generalist Marketplaces and Vertical-Specific Platforms

Mobile vs Desktop usage and Android and iOS engagement

Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities and Tier 3 Cities

Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallets, Other Digital Payments and Cash Consumer segmentation by age, income, gender, product condition, fulfilment speed and seller professionalization

Strategic Value of the Report



Evaluate Switzerland recommerce market size, growth rates and transaction patterns through 2030.

Benchmark leading platforms, retailers, telecom operators and refurbishment specialists.

Identify opportunities across resale, rental, certified refurbishment and retailer-led trade-in programs.

Assess consumer demand by retail category, digital channel, payment instrument and city tier.

Understand how circular-economy regulation, trust mechanisms and repair infrastructure are influencing market development. Support market-entry, investment, partnership and product strategy with data-backed forecasts and competitive insights.

The findings indicate that Switzerland's recommerce sector is moving toward a more organised, service-led model. Businesses that combine trusted transactions, verified product quality, efficient reverse logistics and regulatory alignment will be best positioned to capture growth through 2030.

For more information about this report visit

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