Global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) Market Size, Trends, And Forecast - 2033 AI, EV, And Semiconductor Demand To Drive 7.3% CAGR And $4.6 Billion Revenue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) R&D in thermally efficient, halogen-free EMCs, capacity expansion and Asia-Pacific partnerships unlock opportunities in AI, EVs and advanced chip packaging

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Epoxy Molding Compound Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) market is experiencing steady growth as semiconductor manufacturers increase their use of advanced packaging and encapsulation materials. Rising production of consumer electronics, electric vehicles, automotive systems, data center equipment, and high-performance computing devices is strengthening demand for EMC across multiple end-use industries.

The global epoxy molding compound market is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion in 2026 and increase to USD 4.6 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.30% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by higher semiconductor production, electronic component miniaturization, and the growing complexity of integrated circuit packaging.

Epoxy Molding Compound Market Insights

Epoxy molding compounds are widely applied in integrated circuits, microprocessors, transistors, diodes, sensors, and other electronic components that require dependable mechanical protection, thermal stability, electrical insulation, and resistance to moisture and environmental stress. As chip designs become smaller and more densely integrated, semiconductor manufacturers require packaging materials with greater thermal performance, dimensional stability, adhesion, and reliability.

Material suppliers are developing advanced EMC formulations for system-in-package (SiP), wafer-level packaging, chip-scale packaging, and other next-generation semiconductor applications. Research and development efforts are focused on improved resin systems, filler technologies, and curing processes that can provide higher thermal conductivity, lower thermal expansion, reduced warpage, and enhanced electrical insulation.

Environmental requirements are also influencing product development. Demand for halogen-free, green, and low-stress epoxy molding compounds is increasing as electronics manufacturers pursue sustainability objectives and regulatory compliance without compromising semiconductor performance.

Key Market Growth Drivers

The expansion of the global semiconductor industry remains a central driver of EMC market growth. Semiconductor content continues to rise across smartphones, laptops, wearables, medical equipment, smart home devices, industrial systems, and connected technologies. Higher semiconductor output directly increases demand for reliable encapsulation and packaging materials.

Automotive electronics represent another major growth area. Modern vehicles rely on sensors, control units, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), battery management systems, and electric powertrain components. These applications require EMC materials that can withstand demanding operating conditions, including heat, vibration, moisture, and electrical stress. Continued investment in electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies is expected to create additional opportunities in power electronics.

Artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data center infrastructure are further expanding the addressable market. Powerful processors and high-density semiconductor packages used in these systems require effective thermal management and long-term protection. EMC manufacturers that can deliver materials for higher power levels and increasingly complex package architectures are well positioned to benefit.

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific leads the global epoxy molding compound market and is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan maintain extensive semiconductor fabrication, packaging, and electronics manufacturing operations. China is expanding domestic semiconductor capacity, while Japan and South Korea remain prominent in advanced materials and semiconductor packaging technologies.

North America is an important market due to its semiconductor research and development capabilities and strong investment in artificial intelligence, advanced computing, cloud infrastructure, and data centers. Europe also holds a significant market position, supported by established automotive, industrial electronics, electric vehicle, and automation sectors. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets as electronics manufacturing and technology adoption gradually expand.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the epoxy molding compound market is driven by material innovation, product performance, strategic partnerships, and manufacturing capacity. Suppliers are investing in specialized formulations that address advanced semiconductor packaging requirements while extending their presence across major electronics production regions.

Key companies operating in the global epoxy molding compound market include:



Sumitomo Bakelite Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical

Chang Chun Petrochemical

Hysol Huawei Electronics Ltd.

Panasonic

Kyocera

KCC Corporation

Samsung SDI

Eternal Materials

Jiangsu NOVORAY New Material Co., Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Hexion

Nepes

Tianjin Kaihua Insulating Material Nitto Denko Corporation

Future Outlook

The epoxy molding compound market is positioned for sustained expansion as semiconductor devices become more compact, powerful, and integrated. Growth in electric mobility, smart devices, artificial intelligence infrastructure, industrial automation, and high-performance computing will reinforce the need for advanced encapsulation materials. Continued investment in semiconductor fabrication and packaging capacity, combined with innovation in thermal management and environmentally responsible formulations, is expected to support long-term global EMC market growth through 2033.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Epoxy Molding Compound Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2026

1.5. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2.7. PESTLE Analysis

2.8. Regulatory Analysis

2.9. Price Trend Analysis

2.9.1. Current Prices and Future Projections, 2025-2033

2.9.2. Price Impact Factors

3. Global Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, 2020-2033

3.1. Global Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.1.1. Normal Epoxy Molding Compound

3.1.2. Green Epoxy Molding Compound

3.2. Global Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.2.1. Semiconductor Encapsulation

3.2.2. Electronic Components

3.3. Global Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.3.1. Electronics

3.3.2. Automotive

3.3.3. Aerospace

3.3.4. Miscellaneous

3.4. Global Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia-Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

4. North America Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, 2020-2033

4.1. North America Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.1.1. Normal Epoxy Molding Compound

4.1.2. Green Epoxy Molding Compound

4.2. North America Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.2.1. Semiconductor Encapsulation

4.2.2. Electronic Components

4.3. North America Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.3.1. Electronics

4.3.2. Automotive

4.3.3. Aerospace

4.3.4. Miscellaneous

4.4. North America Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.4.1. U.S. Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

4.4.2. Canada Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

4.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5. Europe Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, 2020-2033

5.1. Europe Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.1.1. Normal Epoxy Molding Compound

5.1.2. Green Epoxy Molding Compound

5.2. Europe Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.2.1. Semiconductor Encapsulation

5.2.2. Electronic Components

5.3. Europe Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.3.1. Electronics

5.3.2. Automotive

5.3.3. Aerospace

5.3.4. Miscellaneous

5.4. Europe Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.4.1. Germany Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

5.4.2. Italy Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

5.4.3. France Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

5.4.4. U.K. Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

5.4.5. Spain Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

5.4.6. Russia Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

5.4.7. Rest of Europe Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

5.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, 2020-2033

6.1. Asia-Pacific Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.1.1. Normal Epoxy Molding Compound

6.1.2. Green Epoxy Molding Compound

6.2. Asia-Pacific Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.2.1. Semiconductor Encapsulation

6.2.2. Electronic Components

6.3. Asia-Pacific Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.3.1. Electronics

6.3.2. Automotive

6.3.3. Aerospace

6.3.4. Miscellaneous

6.4. Asia-Pacific Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.4.1. China Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

6.4.2. Japan Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

6.4.3. South Korea Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

6.4.4. India Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

6.4.5. Southeast Asia Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

6.4.6. Rest of SAO Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

6.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7. Latin America Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, 2020-2033

7.1. Latin America Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.1.1. Normal Epoxy Molding Compound

7.1.2. Green Epoxy Molding Compound

7.2. Latin America Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.2.1. Semiconductor Encapsulation

7.2.2. Electronic Components

7.3. Latin America Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.3.1. Electronics

7.3.2. Automotive

7.3.3. Aerospace

7.3.4. Miscellaneous

7.4. Latin America Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.4.1. Brazil Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

7.4.2. Mexico Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

7.4.3. Argentina Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

7.4.4. Rest of LATAM Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

7.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, 2020-2033

8.1. Middle East & Africa Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.1.1. Normal Epoxy Molding Compound

8.1.2. Green Epoxy Molding Compound

8.2. Middle East & Africa Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.2.1. Semiconductor Encapsulation

8.2.2. Electronic Components

8.3. Middle East & Africa Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by End-use Industry, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.3.1. Electronics

8.3.2. Automotive

8.3.3. Aerospace

8.3.4. Miscellaneous

8.4. Middle East & Africa Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.4.1. GCC Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

8.4.2. South Africa Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

8.4.3. Egypt Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

8.4.4. Nigeria Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

8.4.5. Rest of Middle East Epoxy Molding Compound Market Outlook, by Type, Application, and End-use Industry, 2020-2033

8.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Vs Segment Heatmap

9.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Sumitomo Bakelite Ltd.

9.4.2. Hitachi Chemical

9.4.3. Chang Chun Petrochemical

9.4.4. Hysol Huawei Electronics Ltd.

9.4.5. Panasonic

9.4.6. Kyocera

9.4.7. KCC Corporation

9.4.8. Samsung SDI

9.4.9. Eternal Materials

9.4.10. Shin-Etsu Chemical

9.5. Company Profile Coverage

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Product Portfolio

9.5.3. Financial Overview

9.5.4. Business Strategies and Developments

10. Appendix

10.1. Research Methodology

10.2. Report Assumptions

10.3. Acronyms and Abbreviations

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