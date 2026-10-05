United Kingdom Loyalty Market Size, Spend Forecast And 100+ KPI Databook, 2026-2030 Market To Reach US$6.47 Billion As AI Personalisation And App-Wallet Rewards Reshape Growth

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United Kingdom Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loyalty market in United Kingdom is forecast to grow by 13.3% annually to reach US$4.19 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 14.6% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.5% from 2026 to 2030. The sector is projected to expand from US$3.70 billion in 2025 to approximately US$6.47 billion by 2030.

Growth is being driven by personalised pricing, app-based rewards, AI-driven customer engagement and closer integration between loyalty programs, payments and digital commerce. Retailers, financial institutions and travel companies are repositioning loyalty as a core commercial capability that supports customer retention, purchase frequency and share of spend.

Personalised grocery savings reshape UK loyalty programs

UK grocery loyalty is shifting from traditional points-based rewards toward member-only pricing and personalised savings delivered at checkout. Tesco continues to position Clubcard Prices as a major customer value proposition, highlighting around 10,000 offers in its 2025/26 reporting. Sainsbury's has extended Your Nectar Prices across supermarket checkouts, bringing personalised discounts into everyday in-store transactions.

This development reflects continued household focus on value. Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 3.0% year-on-year in April 2026, according to the ONS, maintaining pressure on consumer budgets despite lower inflation compared with earlier peaks. Grocers are consequently using loyalty programs to deliver immediate savings rather than relying primarily on delayed rewards.

Competition is expected to intensify as supermarkets connect customer data across apps, checkouts and online channels. Programs that clearly distinguish standard, member and personalised prices while providing simple redemption are likely to achieve stronger engagement and customer trust.

App wallets and AI-driven personalisation gain momentum

Retail loyalty is increasingly centred on mobile apps and digital wallets. In April 2026, M&S launched a transformed Sparks loyalty program through its app, introducing a digital Sparks wallet, real-money rewards and offers informed by customer shopping behaviour. M&S also reported that app participation accounted for 58% of online orders in 2025/26, demonstrating the growing role of mobile engagement in retail transactions.

Investment in e-commerce, checkout technology, payments and customer analytics is positioning loyalty as part of retailers' wider digital infrastructure. More UK programs are expected to adopt wallet balances, targeted missions and personalised incentives in place of uniform points. As these platforms become business-critical, cybersecurity, data protection, operational resilience and customer consent will remain central priorities.

Avios expands across travel, banking and payments

Avios is developing beyond airline frequent-flyer rewards into a broader travel-and-payments loyalty ecosystem. IAG highlighted the growth potential of IAG Loyalty, Avios, British Airways Holidays and partner-based earning and redemption at its June 2026 Investor Insight Day. British Airways has also replaced the Executive Club brand with The British Airways Club and introduced a tier-points model more closely linked to eligible spending.

Banking partnerships and co-branded payment cards are extending Avios into everyday purchases. Barclays and American Express continue to use Avios benefits to attract and retain affluent and high-spend customers. This expansion is likely to create additional bundled opportunities across flights, holidays, banking and card products, although spend-led status qualification may make premium airline benefits less accessible to lower-frequency travellers.

Discounters strengthen app-based rewards

Competition in the UK loyalty market now extends well beyond Tesco Clubcard, Nectar and Boots Advantage Card. Lidl Plus Points enables customers to collect points and exchange them for reward coupons, while Asda Rewards provides pounds-based value through its cashpot model. These propositions support repeat visits while reinforcing value credentials.

Discounters are expected to favour straightforward app coupons, spending thresholds and points-to-coupon rewards rather than complex coalition models. Established retailers will therefore need to demonstrate immediate, measurable savings alongside long-term benefits. This pressure is especially significant as consumers compare baskets across multiple supermarkets and divide spending between incumbent grocers and value-led competitors.

Competitive landscape

The United Kingdom loyalty program market remains highly competitive and retailer-led. Major participants include Tesco Clubcard, Nectar at Sainsbury's and Argos, Boots Advantage Card, M&S Sparks, Asda Rewards, Lidl Plus, Co-op Membership and Waitrose Membership. Avios remains the leading travel-linked loyalty currency, supported by British Airways, IAG Loyalty, American Express and Barclays Avios Rewards.

Competitive activity is focused primarily on platform upgrades and partnerships rather than mergers and acquisitions. Recent developments include the M&S Sparks relaunch, Tesco's 2026 partnership with Adobe for AI-enabled personalisation, more personalised in-app Boots Advantage Card offers and increased strategic visibility for IAG Loyalty.

Over the next 2-4 years, market differentiation will increasingly depend on pricing integration, mobile engagement, customer analytics and payment partnerships. Retailers will use loyalty to protect purchase frequency, while banks and travel providers compete for higher-value spending. Fairness, accessibility, privacy and transparent redemption will be important measures of program performance.

Report coverage

This data-centric report provides comprehensive analysis of the United Kingdom loyalty market, including more than 100 KPIs covering market size, loyalty spend, penetration, redemption, breakage, enrolment and channel adoption. Historical data and forecasts span 2021-2030.

Coverage includes the following areas:



United Kingdom retail, e-commerce and POS market context.

Loyalty scheme and loyalty platform spending, growth and value redemption.

Point-based, tiered, mission-driven, spend-based, gaming, subscription, community, cashback, referral and paid loyalty programs.

In-store, online and mobile loyalty channels.

Retail, financial services, healthcare & wellness, restaurants & food delivery, travel & hospitality, telecoms, and media & entertainment.

Card-based and digital access across B2B and B2C consumers.

Free, free+premium and premium membership structures.

Embedded and non-embedded loyalty programs.

AI-driven and blockchain-driven loyalty activity.

In-house and third-party platforms, including cloud and on-premise deployment.

Software, services, custom-built and off-the-shelf platform offerings. Consumer behaviour by age, income and gender.

Business value

The report supports market assessment, strategic planning, investment analysis and competitive benchmarking. It enables organisations to evaluate loyalty spending by program type, sector and channel; compare platform deployment and vendor models; assess customer participation and program economics; and identify growth opportunities through 2030.

The analysis is developed using industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform, providing an independent view of the commercial, technology and investment opportunities shaping the United Kingdom loyalty market.

Key Attributes

