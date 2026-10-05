MEXC And Payward Signal Intent To Explore Broader Collaboration Ahead Of TOKEN2049

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, and Payward, the parent company of Kraken, are in discussions to explore a collaboration as both platforms look at how exchanges can better serve users across evolving global markets. The two companies will bring the conversation to TOKEN2049 Singapore, where MEXC CEO Vugar Usi Zade and Payward Co-CEO Arjun Sethi will join a panel on the MEXC Stage to discuss the next phase of trading platforms and share further perspectives on collaboration between exchanges.

The discussion comes as trading platforms respond to several shifts happening at the same time. Users are seeking broader access across crypto and traditional markets, AI is changing how investors research and interact with trading tools, and social trading is creating new ways to discover and participate in market opportunities. Against this backdrop, exchanges are increasingly looking beyond individual products toward how market access, infrastructure, liquidity and user experience can work together more effectively. As platforms evolve, exchange security and user asset protection will also remain an important part of the conversation.

As the exchange industry evolves, platforms are building different strengths across user experience, market access, infrastructure and trading capabilities. MEXC has focused on retail user experience, deep liquidity and perpetual trading across crypto and TradFi assets, while Payward brings global compliant financial infrastructure, professional trading capabilities and a strong U.S. market presence. These different strengths create room to explore where broader collaboration could add value for users.

“Users increasingly expect broader market access without more complexity,” said Vugar Usi Zade, CEO of MEXC.“The next stage of trading will require strong user experience, liquidity, infrastructure and market access to work more closely together. As exchanges continue to evolve, there is growing room to explore where collaboration across the industry can create more value for users.”

The TOKEN2049 panel will take place on October 7 from 12:30 to 13:00 at the MEXC Stage, and will explore the trends reshaping trading, how exchanges are preparing for changing user expectations, and where greater collaboration between platforms could create value. The conversation will also look at the convergence of crypto and TradFi, the growing role of AI in trading, and how global trading platforms may evolve as markets and infrastructure become more connected.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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