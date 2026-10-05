Copper Mountain Technologies To Showcase Bfx-02 Frequency Extension Base, Cross-Platform Software, And Integrated VNA Solutions At Eumw 2026
Featured Demonstrations and Displays Include:
- BFx-02 Frequency Extension Base with VDI Extenders
Paired with VDI frequency extenders up to 1 THz to measure a transmission line, the BFx-02 demonstrates a dedicated approach to high-frequency S-parameter measurements without assigning a full VNA to the test system. SN0904 4-Port 9 GHz VNA
See the new SN0904 perform differential measurements, highlighting CMT's compact 4-port solution for characterizing differential devices and interconnects. R140B 1-Port 14 GHz VNA - Raspberry Pi
Demonstrating an antenna return loss measurement while connected to a Raspberry Pi. This demo will highlight CMT's new VNA software running on a Linux system with ARM processor. M5180 2-Port 18 GHz VNA - macOS Software
This 2-port line characterization measurement featuring the M5180 highlights CMT's VNA software running on macOS, bringing RF measurement capabilities to Mac users. VNA Solutions for OEM & ATE Integration
View an array of solutions for incorporating S-parameter measurement capabilities into OEM products and automated test equipment (ATE). Discuss integration options for test, monitoring, and sensing applications with the CMT team.
CMT invites EuMW attendees to visit Stand K50 to explore these solutions and discuss their measurement needs with the team. From dedicated frequency extension systems to compact and embedded VNAs, CMT offers precision, flexibility, and value for research, production, and system integration.
About Copper Mountain Technologies
Copper Mountain Technologies develops innovative RF test and measurement solutions for engineers around the world. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana (USA), CMT maintains manufacturing, R&D, applications engineering and service operations in both the United States and Paphos, Cyprus (EU), with additional regional offices in Singapore, London, and Miami. They offer a broad range of USB vector network analyzers, calibration kits, and accessories for 50 Ohm and 75 Ohm impedances from 9 kHz to mmWave. Their VNAs use software for Windows®, Linux® and macOS operating systems on an external computer, PC, or tablet. Every CMT VNA includes robust application and automation support, backed by years of RF engineering expertise dedicated to customer success.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Copper Mountain Technologies
Justin Bragg
Marketing & Events Specialist
+1.317.222.5400 | ...
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