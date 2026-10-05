KBR To Hold Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results on October 29, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). The company plans to issue its third quarter 2026 earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call. Both will be available on KBR's website.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations section of KBR's website at investors.kbr.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call on our website via the webcast link here: .

About KBR

KBR is a global, capital-light lifecycle solutions company serving customers in high-complexity industrial, energy and infrastructure markets. Through its advisory, technical, engineering and operating expertise, KBR helps customers shape investments, reduce risk, deploy complex technologies, improve performance and deliver reliable outcomes across the asset lifecycle.

Following the planned separation of the Mission Technology Solutions business, KBR will operate as a focused standalone company with differentiated customer relationships, global execution capabilities and a capital-efficient business model. The company is positioned to benefit from long-term secular growth trends across energy security, energy transition, industrial modernization, and infrastructure investment. KBR's 15,000 employees operate across more than 40 countries.

About Trinzic

KBR's Mission Technology Solutions business is expected to be spun off as an independent public company in January 2027 and will then operate under the new name Trinzic. The name is inspired by the word intrinsic, reflecting the essential capabilities, deep expertise, speed and trusted performance that have defined the business for decades. Trinzic will enter the market as a global company and partner to customers supporting some of the highest priority missions across national security, human performance, global operations and space. Trinzic will launch with more than $5 billion in annual revenue, established partnerships and contracts, 18,000 employees and a global footprint.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

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Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

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