Australia Construction Market Size, Trends, And Forecast By Sector To 2030 4.8% Growth In 2026 Opens Opportunities In Housing, Infrastructure, And Critical Minerals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify opportunities, validate strategies and mitigate cost, regulatory and competitive risks with actionable Australian construction insights

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q2 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia's construction industry is forecast to expand by 4.8% in real terms in 2026, supported by growth in construction activity, dwelling approvals and tourism. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) indicates that the total number of dwelling units approved increased by 7.8% year on year (YoY) during the first four months of 2026, following annual growth of 12.7% in 2025.

Construction output has also strengthened. The total value of construction work completed rose by 6.2% YoY in Q1 2026, accelerating from growth of 3.2% in Q4 2025 and 3.8% in Q3 2025. These indicators demonstrate continued momentum across the Australian construction market, particularly as investment in housing, infrastructure and industrial development supports project activity.

From 2027 to 2030, the Australian construction industry is expected to record average annual growth of 3.2%. The outlook will be supported by private sector investment in residential and industrial projects, alongside government funding for housing and transportation infrastructure. Demand associated with tourism activity is also expected to contribute to commercial and infrastructure construction over the forecast period.

Investment in critical minerals and rare earth projects provides an additional growth opportunity for the industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities sectors. In April 2026, the Australian and US governments announced a partnership to invest AUD5 billion ($3.2 billion) in critical mineral and rare earth projects across Australia. This initiative is expected to encourage related construction activity and strengthen strategically important domestic supply chains.

Report Overview

The Construction in Australia - Key Trends and Opportunities by State and Territory to 2030 (Q2 2026) report delivers detailed analysis of the Australian construction industry. It examines historical performance, market forecasts, sector trends, project activity, investment drivers and emerging risks at national, state and territory levels.



Assessment of Australian construction industry growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Analysis of major industry trends, challenges, risks and investment opportunities

Evaluation of the mega-project pipeline by sector, development stage, anticipated expenditure and key participants Coverage of significant projects, leading contractors and industry consultants

Report Scope

The report provides historical construction industry valuations for 2021-2025 and forecasts for 2026-2030, supported by analysis of the principal factors influencing market performance. It offers detailed segmentation across commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential construction, with additional analysis by sub-sector.

The research also assesses the existing mega-project pipeline, including projects at different development stages and projected spending across key sectors. Major project listings provide insight into current and planned activity, while profiles of contractors and consultants support competitive and strategic market analysis.

Reasons to Buy



Identify Australian construction market opportunities through standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess growth potential at a micro-level using more than 600 time-series data forecasts

Monitor the latest construction industry trends, investment patterns and project developments

Develop and validate business strategies using actionable market insight

Evaluate cost, regulatory, operational and competitive risks

Compare sector performance across commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential construction

Review the mega-project pipeline and understand projected expenditure by development stage Assess competitive positioning, market entry considerations and critical success factors

Designed for contractors, consultants, investors, suppliers, financial institutions and policymakers, the report provides a data-led view of Australia's construction market through 2030. Its combination of historical valuations, sector forecasts, project pipeline analysis and state and territory insights supports informed planning, risk assessment and investment decision-making.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3. Latest News and Developments

4. Project Analytics

5. Construction Market Data

6. Risk Profile

List of Tables [7]

List of Figures [15]

For more information about this report visit

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