2Nd Africa Annual Conference On Credit Ratings Advances Dialogue On Strengthening African Capital Markets And Domestic Resource Mobilization

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The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), in collaboration with the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), AfriCatalyst and other partners, is convening the 2nd Africa Annual Conference on Credit Ratings in Mauritius from 5 to 6 October 2026.

Held under the theme“Towards Developing African Capital Markets: Rechanneling Africa's Capital,” the conference brings together policymakers, financial regulators, investors, credit rating agencies, development finance institutions and other financial market stakeholders to examine how stronger credit-rating systems and deeper capital markets can support domestic resource mobilization and sustainable development across Africa.

The conference provides a platform for dialogue on the role of credit ratings in shaping investment decisions, influencing the cost of capital and supporting the development of African financial markets. Discussions will explore ways to strengthen understanding of sovereign and corporate credit ratings, improve transparency in risk assessment and promote conditions that can support greater investment and economic development.

Participants will also examine measures to strengthen domestic capital markets, including improving market liquidity, broadening investment instruments, enhancing market infrastructure and expanding access to local-currency financing. Discussions will consider the role of regional financial institutions, as well as policy and regulatory frameworks that can facilitate greater mobilization of domestic capital for productive investment.

The conference will further explore the intersection of finance and technology, including the application of artificial intelligence, data and financial technology solutions in credit ratings and capital market development. Participants will consider both the opportunities and challenges presented by these innovations and their implications for Africa's financial systems.

Deliberations will also address international experiences in reserve management and approaches to expanding access to long-term development finance, with a focus on strengthening collaboration among governments, regulators, investors, development finance institutions and credit rating agencies.

Speakers and panelists include senior representatives of the Government of Mauritius, the Bank of Mauritius, ECA, APRM, the African Union, UNDP, African and international credit rating agencies, development finance institutions, regional financial institutions, investors and other African and international organizations.

The conference contributes to policy dialogue on capital market development, domestic resource mobilization and innovative financing approaches, while strengthening collaboration among key financial market stakeholders to advance Africa's development priorities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).