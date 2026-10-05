Dr Mercy Maclean Releases Her Sixth Book, 'Youth Mental Health: Psychological Interventions'

Dr Mercy Maclean is a Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) registered Health Psychologist, a Chartered Psychologist (CPsychol), and an Associate Fellow (AFBPsS) of the British Psychological Society

- Dr Mercy Maclean ~ Chartered Health PsychologistLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr Mercy Maclean, a Practitioner Chartered Health Psychologist, has released her sixth book,“Youth Mental Health: Psychological Interventions,” an academically informed exploration of psychological approaches to understanding and supporting young people's mental health and wellbeing.Youth Mental Health: Psychological Interventions examines the complex relationship between psychological development, emotional wellbeing, behaviour, relationships, and the wider social environment. Drawing on psychological theory and intervention approaches, the book explores how clinicians, practitioners, educators, and other professionals can better understand the challenges young people face and apply psychological knowledge to support positive mental health outcomes.A central focus of the book is the contribution of cognitive-behavioural theories to youth mental health intervention. The text examines the relationships among thoughts, feelings, and behaviours, including cognitive restructuring, cognitive distortions, learned behaviour, behavioural modification, and developing more adaptive coping strategies. It considers how these principles can help young people understand and manage patterns that may contribute to emotional distress and difficulties in everyday functioning.The book also places developmental psychology at the heart of understanding youth mental health. It explores developmental processes, psychosocial development, cognitive development, and important transitions during adolescence, recognising that mental health cannot be understood separately from the stage of development in which a young person is living and growing. The manuscript considers how factors including identity formation, education, puberty, family relationships, peers, culture, and increasing autonomy may interact with psychological wellbeing.Alongside individual psychological perspectives, Youth Mental Health: Psychological Interventions examines systemic frameworks that recognise the influence of family relationships, peer networks, community resources, and wider environments. The book emphasises that cognitive-behavioural, developmental, and systemic models are not necessarily mutually exclusive and can be integrated to develop more comprehensive approaches to understanding and supporting young people.The publication also explores Interpersonal Therapy (IPT), highlighting the relationship between interpersonal functioning and emotional wellbeing. It considers communication, attachment, relationships, and the therapeutic relationship itself as important elements in psychological intervention. The book discusses the application and adaptation of IPT for young people and its relevance to addressing interpersonal difficulties associated with mental health challenges.The book further emphasises the shift from theoretical understanding to practical application. Through discussion of psychological models, intervention strategies, developmental perspectives, systemic approaches, and case-based material, the publication considers how theoretical insights can inform targeted interventions that recognise the individual, developmental, relational, and environmental dimensions of youth mental health.The book also considers the importance of early intervention, prevention, resilience, social relationships, and culturally responsive practice. It recognises the complexity of young people's lives and the need for approaches that take account of both individual experiences and the broader contexts in which mental health develops.Dr Mercy Maclean brings together her professional background in health psychology, behaviour change, psychological wellbeing, research, education, and community mental health in a publication intended to contribute to the ongoing discussion of effective psychological support for young people.Youth Mental Health: Psychological Interventions is intended to support a broad professional and educational audience, including psychologists, mental health practitioners, educators, researchers, students, healthcare professionals, and individuals interested in youth mental health and psychological intervention.Intended AudienceYouth Mental Health: Psychological Interventions is designed for psychologists, mental health practitioners, healthcare professionals, educators, researchers, undergraduate and postgraduate students, and others seeking to deepen their understanding of psychological approaches to youth mental health.Publication SignificanceThe publication contributes to the wider field of youth mental health by bringing together cognitive-behavioural, developmental, systemic, and interpersonal perspectives within a single psychological framework. Its emphasis on integrating theory with intervention practice reflects the complexity of supporting young people's mental health and the importance of considering psychological, developmental, relational, and environmental influences together.Book Links:Hardcover:Paperback:

Dr Mercy Maclean - Chartered Health Psychologist

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Dr Mercy Maclean Releases Her Sixth Book, 'Youth Mental Health: Psychological Interventions' News Provided By Global Digital Mental Health October 05, 2026, 09:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



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