3BR/3.5BA Brick Home W/Shop/Garage On .97± Ac. In Spotsylvania County VA Set For Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

Location - Convenience - Opportunity -- Well built one-owner home convenient to Rt. 3, I-95, Shopping, Dining & Downtown Fredericksburg Set for Auction.

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the auction of a 3 BR/3.5 BA brick single-level home w/attached garage on.97± acres in Spotsylvania County, VA on Wednesday, October 14 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.A builder's home for 40+ years, some of its many highlights include a detached 20'x24' brick shop/garage w/heat & AC, a detached 20'x24' metal storage building, mature landscaping and garden boxes, public utilities, and a desirable location just off the Rt. 3/Plank Road corridor noted Nicholls.“This home was originally built and occupied for 40+ years by a quality home builder. The home is well-built, move-in ready and can be personalized at your convenience. It offers a quiet setting, Rt. 3 access, I-95 convenience and shopping/dining only minutes away. This rare opportunity can be Yours at the price you bid.,” said Nicholls. Be here to participate live onsite or live online and bid your price.”“The property boasts a centrally located location just off the Rt. 3/Plank Road corridor. The property is convenient to I-95, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Central Park, shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, medical facilities, schools, recreation and historic downtown Fredericksburg. Commuters will appreciate the convenient access to I-95 and major routes leading throughout Fredericksburg, Stafford, Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Richmond,” said Kelly Strauss, auction marketing coordinator.The auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Strauss..Wednesday, October 14 @ 11:00 AM EDT.1326 Heatherstone Dr., Fredericksburg, VA 22407 (Spotsylvania County).Solid well-built 3 BR/3.5 BA single-level brick home w/attached garage on.97± acres in the Woodside neighborhood of Spotsylvania County, VA.This home measures 2,530± sf. and features a kitchen w/breakfast nook/dining area (all appliances convey), living room, dining room, family room w/double-sided gas fireplace, great room, laundry room (washer/gas dryer convey), large cedar-lined storage room and attached garage w/ramp (480± sf.; refrigerator and freezer convey).Wood flooring throughout; Carpet in one bedroom and great room.Home is serviced by 2 heat pumps for heating & cooling and a double-sided gas fireplace.Public water, sewer & natural gas; gas water heater (Columbia Gas).Large covered rear patio w/tile flooring and ceiling fan.Detached 20'x24' brick shop/garage with automatic garage door, walk-in door, concrete floor, new shop heater, wood stove, nearly new window-unit AC, and insulated ceiling; detached 20'x24' metal storage building w/concrete floor and roll-up door.Other Features: recently reconditioned crawl space w/new plastic and dehumidifier; custom plantation shutters in great room; owner's suite has 2 full bathrooms (one w/jetted tub) and a walk-in closet; concrete driveway; brick walkway; garden boxes; concrete pad ready for hot tub, gazebo, outdoor living space, etc.; mature landscaping; large rear yard with shade treesFor more information, call Kelly Strauss (540 226-1279) or visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

Kelly Strauss

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

540-226-1279

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3BR/3.5BA Brick Home w/Shop/Garage on.97± Ac. in Spotsylvania County VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg News Provided By Nicholls Auction Marketing Group October 05, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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