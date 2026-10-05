MENAFN - EIN Presswire) More comedy, more outdoor cooking, more guest lineups, ambitious menus, special segment and much expanded streaming distribution for the popular cooking show

- George Lovato Jr. The On-Call Outdoor Chef Star of Chasing The Flames

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Flames Are Back: George Lovato Jr. Announces Filming Date for a Bigger, Funnier and More Ambitious Season 3 of Chasing The Flames

More comedy, elevated outdoor cooking, bigger guest lineups, ambitious new menus, New Mexico stories a brand-new special segment and much expanded streaming distribution for the popular cooking show.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - October 5, 2026 - Bigger flames. Bigger personalities. Better food. And a whole lot more fun.

George Lovato Jr., the On-Call Outdoor Chef and host of the popular television series Chasing The Flames, announced today that cameras will officially begin rolling on Season Three on October 16, 2026 - and viewers should expect much more than another season of the same show.

Lovato and the Chasing The Flames team have spent the break rethinking and expanding the series, with Season Three introducing more comedy, more ambitious outdoor cooking, a larger lineup of guests, more stories from New Mexico and an entirely new special segment that producers are keeping under wraps until the season begins.

“The Chasing The Flames family believes Season Three is going to be our best season yet,” Lovato said.“We learned a lot from the first two seasons. This year we're going bigger. There will be more comedy, better outdoor cooking content, more great guests and more of the New Mexico stories that make this place so special. And we're adding a brand-new segment to the show that I think our viewers are really going to enjoy.”

The Food Is Getting an Upgrade, Too

Fire has always been at the heart of Chasing The Flames, but Season Three will push the show's outdoor cooking even further.

The new season will feature more complex, visually striking menus designed not only to showcase what can be accomplished over live fire, grills and outdoor cooking equipment, but also to teach viewers techniques they can bring into their own cooking.

Lovato says the objective is simple: make the food spectacular without losing the personality and accessibility that built the show's audience.

“We want you to look at the food and say, 'Wow, I want to make that,'” Lovato said.“But this isn't going to become some stuffy cooking show. We're going to cook serious food, have a great time doing it and probably laugh at ourselves along the way.”

Streaming Distribution Reaches 120 Counties Around The World

Chasing The Flames distribution has expanded significantly since the end of season 2. The show broadcast locally on Comcast channel 26. However, the show is now streaming on TUBI, iFoodTV, Fawsome, Stash, Relay, playmedianow and BingeTV. It can still be seen on Instagram and YouTube. Lovato said“We are adding new streamers every quarter. The shows reach has expanded dramatically in the last six months, and we are seeing offers from other networks as well. We will stay with this model for the foreseeable future.”

Familiar Faces Are Returning

Season Three will also see the return of two members of the Chasing The Flames family.

Sous Chef Abel Lovato, affectionately known to viewers as“Lil Cous,” and Sous Chef Audra Charity will both return, bringing back the chemistry, humor and unpredictability that have become part of the show's personality.

Featured guests will remain an important part of Chasing The Flames, but Lovato says the guest lineup is being expanded significantly for Season Three.

The goal is to bring more people around the fire, introduce viewers to interesting personalities and businesses, and tell stories that extend beyond the food itself.

More New Mexico. More Stories. More Personality.

While Chasing The Flames reaches viewers well beyond its Albuquerque home, Season Three will lean even further into its New Mexico roots.

The state's food, people, personalities, businesses and culture will play a larger role in the show as Lovato and his team look for opportunities to tell stories that could only come from New Mexico.

“New Mexico is part of the DNA of Chasing The Flames,” Lovato said.“There are incredible people here, incredible stories and obviously incredible food. We want more of that personality to come through on screen.”

“New Mexico Stories is a new segment. We're going to keep that one a surprise,” he said.“Let's just say we're adding another reason to watch.”

This Isn't Season Two With a New Number

For Lovato, the objective heading into the October 16 shoot isn't simply to produce another season.

It's to evolve the show.

Chasing The Flames began with a straightforward idea: gather interesting people around spectacular outdoor cooking and let the food, fire and conversation create the entertainment.

Season Three keeps that foundation but expands it.

More entertainment.

More education.

More personalities.

More ambitious cooking.

More New Mexico.

And, perhaps most importantly, more fun.

“We've never wanted Chasing The Flames to feel like every other cooking show,” Lovato said.“Season Three is where I think you're really going to see us take that philosophy to another level. Great food matters. Great outdoor cooking matters. But people also want to be entertained.”

The fires will officially be lit October 16, 2026.

And if Lovato and the Chasing The Flames family have their way, Season Three won't simply turn up the heat - it will change what viewers expect when they gather around the fire.

About Chasing The Flames

Chasing The Flames is an outdoor cooking and entertainment television series hosted by George Lovato Jr., the On-Call Outdoor Chef. The show combines live-fire cooking, culinary education, guests, humor and the people and flavors of New Mexico.

For additional information about Chasing The Flames, visit ChasingTheFlames.

George Lovato

Aries Productions

+1 505-264-2558

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