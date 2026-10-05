MSHEF Named 2026 Charity Partner For NYC & Philly Marathons, With Mark Schonwetter's Grandson Among Runners

Mark Schonwetter's Grandson, Jared Fiske, preparing to run his first marathon.

First-time marathoner and Tribe NIL All-American and Scholar All-American Athlete Jared Fiske honors his family's Holocaust story by running for Team MSHEF.

- Ann Arnold, Co-Founder of MSHEFLIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) announced today that it will once again serve as an official charity partner of the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon for the third consecutive year, while also joining the 2026 Philadelphia Marathon Weekend as a charity partner for the first time.Through these partnerships, MSHEF will engage runners and supporters to raise critical funds for Holocaust education in schools nationwide.“Education is one of the most powerful ways we can combat hatred and ensure that history's lessons are not forgotten,” said Ann Arnold, co-founder of the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation.“Events like the TCS New York City Marathon and the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend are transformational for our foundation. Every runner who puts on a Team MSHEF jersey carries our mission forward - honoring Holocaust survivors, like my father Mark Schonwetter, while helping students learn empathy, courage, and the importance of speaking out against hate.”A full-circle first marathon for Jared FiskeAmong the runners joining Team MSHEF this year is first-time marathoner Jared Fiske, an All-American collegiate athlete and member of the Tribe NIL Sports program. Jared is the grandson of Holocaust survivor Mark Schonwetter, whose story inspired the creation of the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation.For Jared, running his first marathon for MSHEF is deeply personal. His great-grandfather, Israel, was murdered by the Nazis on August 12, 1942 - the very same date Jared was born, August 12, 2004, 62 years later.“Running my first marathon for MSHEF feels like a full-circle moment for my family. I get to honor my great-grandfather's memory, celebrate my grandfather Mark's survival, and help make sure students learn what really happened during the Holocaust so that history is never repeated,” Jared said.This year, Team MSHEF includes 17 runners across the TCS New York City Marathon and Philadelphia Marathon Weekend, each raising funds to expand access to Holocaust education nationwide. Since launching its Holocaust Education Grant Program in 2020, MSHEF has funded educators in 42 states and reached more than 253,000 students.Not every state legally mandates Holocaust education, and in many of the states that do require it, funding is not available to implement the mandate. MSHEF's Holocaust Education Grants fill a critical gap, and the foundation has seen a 800% increase in grant applications since 2020, underscoring urgent demand for support in teaching this history in today's climate.Support Team MSHEFFollow and support Team MSHEF's 17 runners as they take on TCS New York City Marathon and Philadelphia Marathon Weekend in support of Holocaust education.About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education FoundationThe Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting respect, kindness, and anti-hate through Holocaust education. MSHEF provides funding to educators and schools for a variety of educational initiatives, including field trips to Holocaust museums, classroom materials, guest presentations by Holocaust survivors, and more. These programs are designed to foster empathy, historical awareness, and a deeper understanding of the consequences of hatred and intolerance.To learn more, visit or contact the foundation directly at....

Ann Arnold

Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation

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MSHEF Named 2026 Charity Partner for NYC & Philly Marathons, with Mark Schonwetter's Grandson Among Runners News Provided By Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation October 05, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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