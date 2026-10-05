New Picture Book: The Tree Sends A Grumpy Bird Through A Fairy Tale To Rescue A Rhino Stuck In A Tree

The Tree

5 Star Review

Author - Mr. Kind

Mr. Kind locked this story in a safe at seventeen. Decades later, the one he still loves to tell most is the sixth book in the Mr. Kind Stories series.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- There's one tree in the whole desert, and a rhinoceros has managed to get his horn stuck in it. Again. That's where "The Tree," the new picture book from author and storyteller Mr. Kind, begins, and the adventure only grows from there. Illustrated in collaboration with ChildBook and published by YouthWide LLC, the book is the sixth title in the Mr. Kind Stories series.The rhinoceros, a big-hearted charger with a magical ivory horn and a habit of running into things, has been wedged in that oak tree for two days. Up in the branches sits a pink, bespectacled bird who hasn't slept the whole time, thanks to all the pulling and pushing below. He's cranky. He's not sure he wants to help. But he's the only one around, so he hops down, takes a few measurements, and flies off to find a solution. Where the wind takes him instead is a cold, dark place full of castles, knights, a princess, and something with claws waiting by the moat.Mr. Kind wrote "The Tree" nearly thirty years ago, at seventeen, for a public speaking class at Brevard Community College. The assignment was simply to tell the class a story, and he was the only student who stood up with a fairy tale, complete with character voices. His professor, Dr. Mary Catherine Park, encouraged him to keep going, and the stories that became the Mr. Kind Stories series followed. The original pages sat in a safe for more than twenty-five years before he published them."It's a bittersweet friendship, to say the least," says Mr. Kind. "'The Tree' has always been my first love. It's the first story. It's the one I love to tell more than any other one."PRAISE FOR "THE TREE"Early reviews have been warm, with readers of all ages singling out the humor and the unlikely friendship at the center of the story.."A not-so-typical fairy tale for kids and adults alike, combined with valuable lessons of patience and what it means to be a friend, even if you don't feel like helping." Sheri Hoyte, Managing Editor, Reader Views."The story is fantastic, in the literal sense of the word. It's also dramatic, daring, imaginative, and full of the imagery that makes childhood so much fun." Terri Stepek, Reader Views."It seemed like he had an impossible problem, but they solved it by being kind and helpful... You have to be at least five years old. Not four. Not three. Not two. Not one. Not babies." Nina, Young Reader, Age 6A FAIRY TALE WITH A STORY INSIDE ITThe book moves between two worlds: a hot desert where animals talk, and the classic fairy-tale kingdom the bird gets blown into. Children get a bit of everything, from a grumbling rhino to a monster by the moat, and a friendship that neither party is sure he signed up for. Like every title in the series, The Tree comes with an audiobook narrated by Mr. Kind, who performs all the character voices, set to an original score by composer Patrick Cooke. The book is dedicated "to all the little children we all will always be."BOOK DETAILS AND AVAILABILITYTitle: The TreeAuthor: Mr. KindPublisher: Mr. Kind / YouthWide LLC (2026)ISBN: 979-8185209721Genre: Children's Picture BookFormats: Paperback, eBook, AudiobookLearn more at MrKindStories and YouthWide. Review copies available upon request.LISTEN TO AN INTERVIEW WITH MR. KINDABOUT THE AUTHORMr. Kind is the author of the Mr. Kind Stories series, a collection of six picture books written to inspire kindness, courage, and imagination in young readers. Many of the stories began more than thirty years ago when he was a child working through his own emotional experiences. Through rhythmic, imaginative storytelling, with all audiobooks set to original music, he helps children explore big feelings and social-emotional lessons in a way that sticks. He lives with his wife and son in Nosara, Costa Rica.MEDIA CONTACT

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New Picture Book: The Tree Sends a Grumpy Bird Through a Fairy Tale to Rescue a Rhino Stuck in a Tree News Provided By YouthWide October 05, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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