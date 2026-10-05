Yediyurappa Condemns Action Against Those Not Involved In SIR Errors NDA To Meet Governor

MENAFN - IANS) Kalaburagi, Oct 5 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday condemned attempts to take action against people who, he said, have not committed any wrongdoing in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In this regard, the NDA partners have decided to lead a delegation to meet the Governor on Tuesday.

Yediyurappa said the authorities should take action wherever mistakes or violations had occurred, but opposed action against those who were not responsible for any irregularities.

“We have been saying for many days that if there is a mistake, let action be taken. But attempting to take action against those who have not committed any mistake is condemnable,” he said.

Reacting to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's protest in front of the State Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise, Yediyurappa accused the Chief Minister of attempting to put pressure on government officials and misusing his position.

“Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, by staging a dharna and protest in front of the State Election Commission, has attempted to bring pressure on government officers. He has attempted to misuse his power,” Yediyurappa said.

The veteran BJP leader also criticised the manner in which the CM-led protest was conducted, alleging that no one had previously staged a protest at night with the intention of threatening officials.

“There is some confusion in the SIR. Let us all correct them. We have no objection to rectifying the mistakes,” Yediyurappa said.

He maintained that genuine errors in the electoral roll revision should be identified and corrected, while action should be taken only against those found responsible for violations.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka stated in Bengaluru,“We are meeting the Governor tomorrow (Tuesday) and will submit a memorandum. BJP and JD(S) party workers are being arrested and made to sit in police stations for hours. Police stations across Karnataka have been turned into Congress offices. We will meet the Governor and demand that this government be dismissed. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and all our party leaders will be present.”