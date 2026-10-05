Which Is Better For Parathas-Ghee, Oil Or Butter? Know Pros-Cons Before You Choose

Ghee, oil or butter-which is the better choice for making parathas? Compare their nutrition, cooking properties and health considerations to find the right fat for your everyday paratha.

Most Indian homes prefer desi ghee to roast parathas. Ghee gives the paratha a rich flavour, great taste, and a crispy texture. It packs fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K. Ghee also contains butyrate, which supports your gut health. You can safely cook with ghee at high temperatures because it has a high smoking point. But ghee comes with high saturated fat levels. You should avoid eating it in large amounts. People with high cholesterol must watch their ghee intake and consult a doctor if needed.

You can definitely use oil to make parathas. You should pick oils with unsaturated fats like mustard, soybean, olive, or canola oil instead of daily refined oils. But remember that oil still carries high calories. You should not use too much oil even if it is healthy. Brushing just a little oil to roast the paratha remains the best choice.

Butter takes the taste of a paratha to a whole new level. It contains certain vitamins and short-chain fatty acids that support your energy metabolism. But butter also packs a lot of saturated fat. You should avoid eating butter-loaded parathas every single day. You can use a little butter for taste when you eat parathas occasionally, but always keep the portion size in control.

Ghee and oil both work as great options to make parathas. You must keep the quantity low regardless of the fat you choose. You should avoid saturated fats like ghee and butter if you have high cholesterol. You must not pour excess oil either. You can use a little butter for taste if you eat parathas rarely. You should roast your parathas with a minimal amount of oil or ghee if you eat them every day.