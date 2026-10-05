UPPSC Interview Viral Video: Father Fixes Son's Hair, Feeds Him Sweets Before Interview

A heartwarming video from the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) headquarters in Prayagraj is winning attention on social media. The clip, recorded at Saraswati Bhawan, shows a father making sure his son is ready before he enters the interview hall.

With the nerves of an important career-defining moment likely running high, the father calmly straightens his son's coat. He then takes a comb from his pocket and gently fixes his hair, making sure his son looks presentable before facing the interview panel.

He feeds him sweets before sending him inside

The touching moment continues when the father takes out a small packet and feeds his son what appears to be sweets. Such gestures are familiar to many Indian families, where parents often offer something sweet before an important examination, interview or new beginning as a symbol of good luck.

Before entering the hall, the son bends down and touches his father's feet to seek his blessings. The simple gesture has resonated with viewers, many of whom saw it as a reflection of the emotional bond between parents and children.

Viral moment captures the family behind every success

The video comes as the UPPCS 2025 interview process is underway at the UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. According to the details shared, 2,297 candidates who cleared the main examination have been called for interviews for 812 vacant posts.

The interviews began on September 28, 2026, and are scheduled to continue until October 24. They are being conducted in two daily shifts, starting at 9:30 am and 2 pm.

For candidates, the interview may be another crucial step towards securing their dream government job. But the viral father-son moment offers a glimpse of the emotional journey that often happens away from examination halls. Behind years of preparation, setbacks and hard work, there are families who continue to encourage their children and stand by them.