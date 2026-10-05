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Israeli Forces Raze Birzeit Memorial, Detain 12 in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli forces bulldozed a memorial to slain students at Birzeit University near Ramallah on Monday and detained 12 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank, as settlers targeted farmers during the olive harvest, local sources said.
Troops entered the campus with a military bulldozer and flattened the monument, which carries the names of university students killed in Israeli attacks over the years, according to the sources. Forces also detained a campus security guard, searched several facilities and fanned out around the grounds.
Birzeit University posted a photo on Facebook showing the empty site. On Sept. 26, Palestinian reports said Israeli forces had entered the campus and photographed the memorial before pulling out.
The university enrolls 13,400 students across nine faculties and 174 academic programs, based on 2025-2026 academic year figures. It has been raided repeatedly, with some incursions ending in arrests and injuries.
Mass arrests across six areas
Separately, Israeli forces detained 12 Palestinians, among them three children and two women, in raids in Tubas, Nablus, Jenin, Bethlehem, Ramallah and Al-Bireh, the Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office said.
Those held include two people in Tammun, one of them a woman; three children in Deir Sharaf and Qusin; three people in Meithalun; two in Bethlehem; and a political activist and a Birzeit University student in the Ramallah area.
About 9,350 Palestinians are in Israeli jails, including 90 women and 350 children, according to Palestinian groups that monitor prisoner affairs.
Settler attacks on olive growers
Settlers also assaulted Palestinian farmers in several parts of the West Bank, taking harvested olives and a tractor, while Israeli forces blocked farmers from reaching their land, according to local sources and the Al-Baydar rights organization.
Settlers seized a tractor near Bazariya in the Nablus area, and took olives and damaged trees in Umm Safa, northwest of Ramallah. Israeli forces barred farmers from harvesting in the Jabal Qamas area, between Beita and Osarin, south of Nablus.
The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said settlers have carried out more than 14,742 attacks in the West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023. It said the attacks killed 66 Palestinians and damaged more than 147,000 trees, over 100,000 of them olive trees.
Home demolished in Hebron
In Hebron, the Israeli army demolished a 130-square-meter (1,399-square-foot) Palestinian home that sheltered two families in Khallet al-Deirat, saying it was built without a permit. Homeowner Fares Mohammed told Turkish media:
“The demolition took around 25 minutes and left both families homeless,” Mohammed said.
The house sits in Area C, which falls under full Israeli civil and security control under the Oslo II framework.
Israel carried out 341 demolition operations involving 740 Palestinian structures in the first half of 2026 and issued 254 demolition notices, according to official Palestinian figures.
Since the war in Gaza began in October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have stepped up attacks in the West Bank, including killings, arrests, displacement, home demolitions, land leveling and settlement expansion.
Troops entered the campus with a military bulldozer and flattened the monument, which carries the names of university students killed in Israeli attacks over the years, according to the sources. Forces also detained a campus security guard, searched several facilities and fanned out around the grounds.
Birzeit University posted a photo on Facebook showing the empty site. On Sept. 26, Palestinian reports said Israeli forces had entered the campus and photographed the memorial before pulling out.
The university enrolls 13,400 students across nine faculties and 174 academic programs, based on 2025-2026 academic year figures. It has been raided repeatedly, with some incursions ending in arrests and injuries.
Mass arrests across six areas
Separately, Israeli forces detained 12 Palestinians, among them three children and two women, in raids in Tubas, Nablus, Jenin, Bethlehem, Ramallah and Al-Bireh, the Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office said.
Those held include two people in Tammun, one of them a woman; three children in Deir Sharaf and Qusin; three people in Meithalun; two in Bethlehem; and a political activist and a Birzeit University student in the Ramallah area.
About 9,350 Palestinians are in Israeli jails, including 90 women and 350 children, according to Palestinian groups that monitor prisoner affairs.
Settler attacks on olive growers
Settlers also assaulted Palestinian farmers in several parts of the West Bank, taking harvested olives and a tractor, while Israeli forces blocked farmers from reaching their land, according to local sources and the Al-Baydar rights organization.
Settlers seized a tractor near Bazariya in the Nablus area, and took olives and damaged trees in Umm Safa, northwest of Ramallah. Israeli forces barred farmers from harvesting in the Jabal Qamas area, between Beita and Osarin, south of Nablus.
The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said settlers have carried out more than 14,742 attacks in the West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023. It said the attacks killed 66 Palestinians and damaged more than 147,000 trees, over 100,000 of them olive trees.
Home demolished in Hebron
In Hebron, the Israeli army demolished a 130-square-meter (1,399-square-foot) Palestinian home that sheltered two families in Khallet al-Deirat, saying it was built without a permit. Homeowner Fares Mohammed told Turkish media:
“The demolition took around 25 minutes and left both families homeless,” Mohammed said.
The house sits in Area C, which falls under full Israeli civil and security control under the Oslo II framework.
Israel carried out 341 demolition operations involving 740 Palestinian structures in the first half of 2026 and issued 254 demolition notices, according to official Palestinian figures.
Since the war in Gaza began in October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have stepped up attacks in the West Bank, including killings, arrests, displacement, home demolitions, land leveling and settlement expansion.
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