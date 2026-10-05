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500 Ex-Leaders Urge EU Action on Israel's E1 Settlement Plan
(MENAFN) BRUSSELS: Roughly 500 former diplomats, ministers and European officials urged the European Union and its member states on Monday to act against Israel's expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank, warning that a planned project near Jerusalem could erode prospects for a two-state solution.
In an open letter cited by Belga news agency, the signatories called on the bloc to take measures against Israel's planned E1 settlement project, which envisages more than 1,200 housing units near Jerusalem.
Prominent signatories
Those who signed include former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme, former French Prime Ministers Dominique de Villepin and Alain Juppe, former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D'Alema.
Warning on the West Bank
The signatories said the project would split the occupied West Bank in two and further cut off occupied East Jerusalem from the rest of the territory. The letter described a two-state solution as “the only possible outcome that could resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”
They also faulted the EU for inaction. “Despite the far-reaching consequences of the new land annexation, the EU has taken no measures to deter E1,” the signatories said, criticizing the bloc for failing to meet its obligations to respond to violations of international law.
The letter further criticized Germany and Italy for opposing sanctions against Israel.
Demands for sanctions and a trade ban
The former officials urged the European Commission to immediately submit legislative proposals to sanction financial institutions and other service providers involved in carrying out the E1 project and other settlements considered illegal under international law. They also called on the EU to block all trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.
What comes next
EU leaders are due to discuss a range of issues, including developments in the Middle East, at a summit in Brussels on Oct. 15-16. Calls to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement have continued amid concern over Israel's policies in the occupied Palestinian territories and its attacks in the region.
In an open letter cited by Belga news agency, the signatories called on the bloc to take measures against Israel's planned E1 settlement project, which envisages more than 1,200 housing units near Jerusalem.
Prominent signatories
Those who signed include former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme, former French Prime Ministers Dominique de Villepin and Alain Juppe, former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D'Alema.
Warning on the West Bank
The signatories said the project would split the occupied West Bank in two and further cut off occupied East Jerusalem from the rest of the territory. The letter described a two-state solution as “the only possible outcome that could resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”
They also faulted the EU for inaction. “Despite the far-reaching consequences of the new land annexation, the EU has taken no measures to deter E1,” the signatories said, criticizing the bloc for failing to meet its obligations to respond to violations of international law.
The letter further criticized Germany and Italy for opposing sanctions against Israel.
Demands for sanctions and a trade ban
The former officials urged the European Commission to immediately submit legislative proposals to sanction financial institutions and other service providers involved in carrying out the E1 project and other settlements considered illegal under international law. They also called on the EU to block all trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.
What comes next
EU leaders are due to discuss a range of issues, including developments in the Middle East, at a summit in Brussels on Oct. 15-16. Calls to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement have continued amid concern over Israel's policies in the occupied Palestinian territories and its attacks in the region.
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