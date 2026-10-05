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Aselsan Signs USD2.75B Air Defense Deals, Topping Earlier Orders
(MENAFN) Turkish defense contractor Aselsan has secured agreements valued at €2.46 billion ($2.75 billion) with Türkiye's Secretariat of Defense Industries to supply hybrid air defense systems, the company said Monday.
The combined figure surpasses two major air defense contracts announced earlier: a €1.65 billion agreement in September 2025 and a €1.47 billion deal in July 2026 for additional air defense production.
In a filing to the Public Disclosure Platform, Aselsan said the contracts would have a positive effect on its revenues. It named Oct. 5 as the expected start date of the new business relationship.
The Secretariat of Defense Industries is already Aselsan's most significant customer, according to the company's latest disclosed financial statements. It accounted for 30.6% of net sales and 37.8% of trade receivables.
Aselsan gave no delivery timetable and withheld further details on the systems covered.
CEO Ahmet Akyol said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that continuing serial production was further strengthening Türkiye's Steel Dome air defense system and bolstering protection of the country's skies. He described Türkiye as one of the few nations able to develop its own air defense systems and pledged to keep working “day and night” toward an independent defense industry.
Steel Dome is Türkiye's integrated, layered air defense architecture. It links radar and other sensors, command-and-control systems and weapons to detect, track and counter aerial threats at varying ranges and altitudes. Its capabilities span long-range air and missile defense, early warning and counter-drone systems.
The combined figure surpasses two major air defense contracts announced earlier: a €1.65 billion agreement in September 2025 and a €1.47 billion deal in July 2026 for additional air defense production.
In a filing to the Public Disclosure Platform, Aselsan said the contracts would have a positive effect on its revenues. It named Oct. 5 as the expected start date of the new business relationship.
The Secretariat of Defense Industries is already Aselsan's most significant customer, according to the company's latest disclosed financial statements. It accounted for 30.6% of net sales and 37.8% of trade receivables.
Aselsan gave no delivery timetable and withheld further details on the systems covered.
CEO Ahmet Akyol said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that continuing serial production was further strengthening Türkiye's Steel Dome air defense system and bolstering protection of the country's skies. He described Türkiye as one of the few nations able to develop its own air defense systems and pledged to keep working “day and night” toward an independent defense industry.
Steel Dome is Türkiye's integrated, layered air defense architecture. It links radar and other sensors, command-and-control systems and weapons to detect, track and counter aerial threats at varying ranges and altitudes. Its capabilities span long-range air and missile defense, early warning and counter-drone systems.
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