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Bank of Baroda Organises “Swachhata Hi Seva 2026" Campaign
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 05, 2026: In line with the Government of India’s Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2026” campaign, Bank of Baroda, one of India’s leading public sector banks, organised a nationwide cleanliness drive spearheaded by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance.
Bank of Baroda employees across its offices/ branches throughout the country participated in the campaign. This initiative forms a key highlight of the fortnight long SHS 2026 programme being observed from September 17 to October 2, 2026. As part of the campaign, Bank has conducted various cleanliness and hygiene awareness activities across its offices, with the objective of promoting responsible waste management, environmental consciousness and greater public participation in maintaining clean and healthy surroundings.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliar, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2026” is a powerful nationwide initiative of the Government of India that brings people together to contribute towards a community goal. Through this drive, Bank of Baroda remains committed to fostering a culture of cleanliness and environmental responsibility. With active participation across all our offices/ branches, we aim to inspire community action and build a cleaner, greener future for the societies we serve.”
Bank of Baroda reaffirming ongoing commitment to social responsibility, environmental sustainability and national development through Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign.
Bank of Baroda employees across its offices/ branches throughout the country participated in the campaign. This initiative forms a key highlight of the fortnight long SHS 2026 programme being observed from September 17 to October 2, 2026. As part of the campaign, Bank has conducted various cleanliness and hygiene awareness activities across its offices, with the objective of promoting responsible waste management, environmental consciousness and greater public participation in maintaining clean and healthy surroundings.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliar, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2026” is a powerful nationwide initiative of the Government of India that brings people together to contribute towards a community goal. Through this drive, Bank of Baroda remains committed to fostering a culture of cleanliness and environmental responsibility. With active participation across all our offices/ branches, we aim to inspire community action and build a cleaner, greener future for the societies we serve.”
Bank of Baroda reaffirming ongoing commitment to social responsibility, environmental sustainability and national development through Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign.
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