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BIST 100 Jumps 0.84 Percent to 12,373 at Open; Gold at USD4,151
(MENAFN) Türkiye's BIST 100 climbed at the opening bell on Monday, starting at 12,373.11 points, a gain of 0.84%, or 102.93 points, that extends Friday's upward momentum.
Friday's session had ended with the index up 0.17% at 12,270.18 points, on a daily trading volume of 124.8 billion liras ($2.54 billion). The opening jump therefore builds on that close.
In currency markets, as of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), the Turkish lira traded at 49.1620 against the US dollar, 55.0100 against the euro and 64.9990 against the British pound.
On commodities, an ounce of gold changed hands at $4,151.05, while Brent crude futures were priced at $101.54 per barrel as investors digested the morning's opening moves.
Friday's session had ended with the index up 0.17% at 12,270.18 points, on a daily trading volume of 124.8 billion liras ($2.54 billion). The opening jump therefore builds on that close.
In currency markets, as of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), the Turkish lira traded at 49.1620 against the US dollar, 55.0100 against the euro and 64.9990 against the British pound.
On commodities, an ounce of gold changed hands at $4,151.05, while Brent crude futures were priced at $101.54 per barrel as investors digested the morning's opening moves.
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