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Israeli Forces Demolish Building in Southwestern Syria Raid
(MENAFN) Israeli forces demolished an abandoned building during an incursion into the western countryside of Damascus in southwestern Syria on Monday, according to Syrian media.
A Syrian broadcaster reported that Israeli troops entered agricultural land between Beit Jinn and Mazraat Beit Jinn before destroying the vacant structure.
The broadcaster gave no further details about the operation and reported no casualties.
The Beit Jinn area has faced a series of Israeli military operations in recent weeks, underscoring continued tensions in southern Syria.
On Sept. 18, Israeli forces shelled areas on the outskirts of Beit Jinn. Days earlier, another Israeli unit entered agricultural areas surrounding the town with roughly 10 military vehicles, two tanks and a bulldozer.
Israeli forces have repeatedly carried out incursions and attacks across parts of southern Syria, including raids, searches, arrests and the deployment of military checkpoints.
Israel has controlled most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967. After the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and took control of the demilitarized buffer zone and additional positions, including the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, known in Arabic as Jabal al-Sheikh.
Damascus has called for Israeli forces to return to the positions they held before Dec. 8, 2024, while reiterating its commitment to the 1974 disengagement agreement.
A Syrian broadcaster reported that Israeli troops entered agricultural land between Beit Jinn and Mazraat Beit Jinn before destroying the vacant structure.
The broadcaster gave no further details about the operation and reported no casualties.
The Beit Jinn area has faced a series of Israeli military operations in recent weeks, underscoring continued tensions in southern Syria.
On Sept. 18, Israeli forces shelled areas on the outskirts of Beit Jinn. Days earlier, another Israeli unit entered agricultural areas surrounding the town with roughly 10 military vehicles, two tanks and a bulldozer.
Israeli forces have repeatedly carried out incursions and attacks across parts of southern Syria, including raids, searches, arrests and the deployment of military checkpoints.
Israel has controlled most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967. After the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and took control of the demilitarized buffer zone and additional positions, including the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, known in Arabic as Jabal al-Sheikh.
Damascus has called for Israeli forces to return to the positions they held before Dec. 8, 2024, while reiterating its commitment to the 1974 disengagement agreement.
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