World Cup 2027: Pakistan's Potential Super 7 Opponents Revealed

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The possible schedule for Pakistan's Super 7 stage at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 has emerged. If the national team qualifies for the Super 7 stage, it will face New Zealand on October 26, England on October 30, and hosts South Africa on November 3.

According to the proposed schedule, Pakistan will play New Zealand on October 26 in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), England on October 30 in Victoria Falls, and South Africa on November 3 in Durban.

Pakistan's possible Super 7 clash against traditional rivals India is scheduled for November 7 in Cape Town. The national team will then face Sri Lanka on November 10 and Australia on November 13 in Bloemfontein.

The World Cup, jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, will feature 14 teams and 57 matches. The tournament will begin on October 2, 2027, with a three-team Super Series in Windhoek, Namibia. The winner of the series will qualify for the group stage.

The regular group-stage matches will begin on October 7 in Cape Town, where defending champions Australia will face India. In the ICC's pre-tournament seeding, Pakistan has been placed as A3.

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The 12 teams in the group stage have been divided into two groups. Group A consists of Pakistan, India, Australia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A, while Group B includes New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and Qualifier B.

Each team will play one match against every other team in its group. The top three teams from each group will qualify directly for the Super 7 stage, while the better-performing fourth-placed team from the two groups will also advance to the next stage.

The Super 7 stage will be played in a round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals.

In the group stage, Pakistan and India will face each other on October 10 in Johannesburg, while Pakistan and Australia will meet on October 22 in Paarl. If both teams qualify for the Super 7 stage, Pakistan could face India and Australia for a second time, with a third meeting also possible in the semi-final or final.

The first semi-final is scheduled for November 17 in Cape Town, while the second semi-final will be played on November 18 in Tshwane. The World Cup final is scheduled for November 21, 2027, in Johannesburg, with November 22 reserved as a reserve day if required.