KP Assembly Moves To Bring All Security Stakeholders To One Table

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati has urged all relevant institutions to work together to address the province's deteriorating security situation, saying the provincial government should not be blamed for the situation without considering the steps already taken by the KP Assembly.

He said the KP Assembly had already convened an All-Parties Peace Jirga, where all political parties issued a unanimous declaration. Following the declaration, the assembly formed a Special Committee on Security to examine the province's security situation and formulate parliamentary recommendations.

According to Swati, the committee has received briefings from the Inspector General of Police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Additional Chief Secretary Home, Home Department, Chief Secretary and other relevant provincial institutions in the presence of parliamentary leaders of all political parties.

He said the federal leadership had also been informed about the process, adding that letters were sent to the Prime Minister, Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly and Federal Interior Minister to inform them that the assembly was working towards comprehensive parliamentary recommendations on the security situation.

Swati said only one important stakeholder remained to brief the committee - the Corps Commander Peshawar.

“I had spoken to the Corps Commander Peshawar, who had assured me that he would attend the committee meeting. However, the meeting has not taken place so far,” he said.

The speaker said he would once again summon a meeting of the Special Committee, expressing his desire that all relevant authorities and institutions sit together and discuss the issue at one table.

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“We will present what we have heard, what we have seen and the facts brought before the committee, while the relevant institutions will present their own positions,” he said.

Swati said the Special Committee would then prepare its recommendations and present them before the provincial assembly. After approval by the assembly, the recommendations would be forwarded to both the provincial and federal governments to clarify responsibilities, policies and practical measures.

“People of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa want peace. All relevant stakeholders will have to move towards a joint solution while playing their respective roles,” he said.

He added that the objective was to bring facts to light, clarify the responsibilities of relevant institutions and jointly find a path to peace through implementation of the National Action Plan.