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L&T Wins Orders (Mega*) for Power Transmission & Distribution Business
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 05, 2026: The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business vertical of L&T has secured multiple EPC orders in India and abroad, for strengthening power transmission infrastructure and enabling renewable energy evacuation.
In Saudi Arabia, PT&D has won orders in the 380 kV transmission and substation segments. The projects will support transmission capacity augmentation and renewable energy evacuation, thereby strengthening Saudi Arabia’s power transmission network and facilitating integration of renewable energy into the grid.
In the United Arab Emirates, the business has won an order for constructing 132/11 kV substations and associated cabling works.
Then, in the domestic market in India, it has secured an order from a leading private sector developer for setting up a transmission system – comprising transmission lines and substations – in Visakhapatnam.
Mr Joji Sebastian, Executive Vice President & Head – PT&D, L&T, said: “These order wins demonstrate the breadth of PT&D’s engineering and execution capabilities and the ability to deliver complex power infrastructure solutions across geographies. With the growing demand for grid strengthening, renewable energy integration and associated infrastructure, we are leveraging our technology, project execution expertise and global presence to deliver value for our esteemed clients”.
PT&D is a leading EPC player in the field of power transmission and distribution. It offers integrated solutions and end-to-end services ranging from design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of Transmission Lines, Substations, Underground Cable Networks, Distribution Networks, Power Quality Improvement projects and Infrastructure Electrification projects.
Background:
Larsen & Toubro is a USD 32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, Products and Services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies. With a strong impetus towards AI & technology, customer–focussed approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.
*Order Classification
ClassificationSignificantLargeMajorMegaUltra-Mega
Value in ₹ Cr1,000 to 2,5002,500 to 5,0005,000 to 10,00010,000 to 15,000>15,000
In Saudi Arabia, PT&D has won orders in the 380 kV transmission and substation segments. The projects will support transmission capacity augmentation and renewable energy evacuation, thereby strengthening Saudi Arabia’s power transmission network and facilitating integration of renewable energy into the grid.
In the United Arab Emirates, the business has won an order for constructing 132/11 kV substations and associated cabling works.
Then, in the domestic market in India, it has secured an order from a leading private sector developer for setting up a transmission system – comprising transmission lines and substations – in Visakhapatnam.
Mr Joji Sebastian, Executive Vice President & Head – PT&D, L&T, said: “These order wins demonstrate the breadth of PT&D’s engineering and execution capabilities and the ability to deliver complex power infrastructure solutions across geographies. With the growing demand for grid strengthening, renewable energy integration and associated infrastructure, we are leveraging our technology, project execution expertise and global presence to deliver value for our esteemed clients”.
PT&D is a leading EPC player in the field of power transmission and distribution. It offers integrated solutions and end-to-end services ranging from design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of Transmission Lines, Substations, Underground Cable Networks, Distribution Networks, Power Quality Improvement projects and Infrastructure Electrification projects.
Background:
Larsen & Toubro is a USD 32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, Products and Services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies. With a strong impetus towards AI & technology, customer–focussed approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.
*Order Classification
ClassificationSignificantLargeMajorMegaUltra-Mega
Value in ₹ Cr1,000 to 2,5002,500 to 5,0005,000 to 10,00010,000 to 15,000>15,000
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