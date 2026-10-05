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From Selling Furniture to Listing Smartphones, UAE Users Turn to AI to Simplify Everyday Tasks on dubizzle
(MENAFN- Bayut) DUBAI, UAE – 5 October 2026: Artificial intelligence is increasingly moving beyond a technology people hear about to become a practical tool they use in their daily lives. On dubizzle, this shift is reflected in how people are choosing to sell pre-owned items, using AI to make the process of creating a listing quicker and easier.
The platform’s Sell with AI feature has now supported more than 1.66 million new net listings, demonstrating how AI can help simplify an everyday task. Rather than requiring users to start with a blank description, the feature helps them put together clear, informative listings with less effort.
The range of items being listed also reflects how this technology is finding a place in everyday routines. In September, Furniture, Home & Garden topped the categories using Sell with AI, followed by Home Appliances and Clothing & Accessories. Mobile Phones & Tablets ranked fourth, while Electronics completed the top five. The breadth of categories shows that AI-assisted selling is being applied to a variety of products, from household essentials to personal technology.
For sellers, this can make a familiar task feel more manageable: describing an item, highlighting its features and preparing it for potential buyers. The experience is particularly relevant when selling pre-owned belongings, where creating a listing can otherwise take time and thought.
“Using AI to create my listing made selling much easier than I expected. I didn’t have to spend a lot of time thinking about how to describe the item or what details to include, and it helped me put together a listing quickly. For something as simple as selling furniture or items I no longer need, it makes the whole process feel much more straightforward,” said Farah Kamal, a dubizzle user who used Sell with AI to sell furniture.
AI finding its place in everyday marketplace activity
The September rankings offer a practical illustration of how people are using AI in their day-to-day lives. Furniture and household products lead the list, while clothing, mobile devices and electronics demonstrate that adoption extends across different types of items and selling needs.
The data also points to the value of making AI useful in specific moments. For someone clearing out their home, upgrading an appliance or selling a phone they no longer use, the ability to create a listing more easily can remove one of the small but time-consuming steps involved in selling.
“AI is becoming a practical part of how people buy and sell online, especially when it can remove some of the effort involved in creating a listing. What we are seeing across these categories is that users are applying AI to everyday items, from furniture and appliances to electronics and mobile phones. This shows that AI-assisted selling is not limited to one type of product or seller; it is becoming part of the everyday marketplace experience,” said Muneeb Farrukh, VP of Product at dubizzle.
As AI becomes more accessible and integrated into familiar digital experiences, its value will increasingly be measured by how it helps people get everyday things done. On dubizzle, Sell with AI is one example of this shift: applying technology to a pr
The platform’s Sell with AI feature has now supported more than 1.66 million new net listings, demonstrating how AI can help simplify an everyday task. Rather than requiring users to start with a blank description, the feature helps them put together clear, informative listings with less effort.
The range of items being listed also reflects how this technology is finding a place in everyday routines. In September, Furniture, Home & Garden topped the categories using Sell with AI, followed by Home Appliances and Clothing & Accessories. Mobile Phones & Tablets ranked fourth, while Electronics completed the top five. The breadth of categories shows that AI-assisted selling is being applied to a variety of products, from household essentials to personal technology.
For sellers, this can make a familiar task feel more manageable: describing an item, highlighting its features and preparing it for potential buyers. The experience is particularly relevant when selling pre-owned belongings, where creating a listing can otherwise take time and thought.
“Using AI to create my listing made selling much easier than I expected. I didn’t have to spend a lot of time thinking about how to describe the item or what details to include, and it helped me put together a listing quickly. For something as simple as selling furniture or items I no longer need, it makes the whole process feel much more straightforward,” said Farah Kamal, a dubizzle user who used Sell with AI to sell furniture.
AI finding its place in everyday marketplace activity
The September rankings offer a practical illustration of how people are using AI in their day-to-day lives. Furniture and household products lead the list, while clothing, mobile devices and electronics demonstrate that adoption extends across different types of items and selling needs.
The data also points to the value of making AI useful in specific moments. For someone clearing out their home, upgrading an appliance or selling a phone they no longer use, the ability to create a listing more easily can remove one of the small but time-consuming steps involved in selling.
“AI is becoming a practical part of how people buy and sell online, especially when it can remove some of the effort involved in creating a listing. What we are seeing across these categories is that users are applying AI to everyday items, from furniture and appliances to electronics and mobile phones. This shows that AI-assisted selling is not limited to one type of product or seller; it is becoming part of the everyday marketplace experience,” said Muneeb Farrukh, VP of Product at dubizzle.
As AI becomes more accessible and integrated into familiar digital experiences, its value will increasingly be measured by how it helps people get everyday things done. On dubizzle, Sell with AI is one example of this shift: applying technology to a pr
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