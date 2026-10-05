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Dubai Municipality strengthens enterprise asset management ecosystem with IBM to enhance efficiency and sustainability of city services
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 05 October 2026: Dubai Municipality has advanced its enterprise asset management transformation through the adoption of IBM Maximo Application Suite 9.1, establishing a unified platform that brings together technical, financial, operational and geospatial information to provide a comprehensive view of municipal assets throughout their lifecycle.
The implementation has enabled Dubai Municipality to establish a reliable single source of truth for more than 350,000 assets, integrating asset information with a range of enterprise and operational systems, including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and other operational platforms.
Dubai Municipality has also been recognised by IBM as a pioneer government entity in the UAE in the adoption of IBM Maximo Application Suite 9.1. The implementation strengthens the integration of asset information, enterprise processes and operational procedures, supporting more effective decision-making across maintenance, planning, investment and lifecycle management.
Dubai Municipality manages an extensive and diverse portfolio of public assets supporting municipal and city services across the emirate. As part of the transformation, the Municipality has established a unified asset information framework covering asset classification, geographic and functional location, ownership, organisational and maintenance responsibilities, and financial information.
This gives relevant teams greater visibility into the Municipality’s assets, where they are located, which entities are responsible for them, the services they support and how they are performing.
Through IBM Maximo, Dubai Municipality is also integrating and automating asset lifecycle processes across the organisation. These include maintaining a unified asset registry, registering assets and updating their data, inventory and warehouse management, managing maintenance operations across more than five business areas, asset retirement and disposal, advertising management, inspection management, investment planning and budget planning.
Eng. Nasser Hamed BuShehab, CEO of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality, said: “The adoption of IBM Maximo represents an important advancement in Dubai Municipality’s approach to managing municipal assets as a strategic resource and strengthening governance throughout their lifecycle.
“By establishing a unified and reliable source of asset data and connecting it with financial, geographic and operational information, we are giving our teams a stronger foundation for decision-making across maintenance, investment and planning. This supports the long-term value and performance of municipal assets while helping ensure the continued delivery of reliable, high-quality city services that enhance quality of life across Dubai.”
IBM Maximo serves as Dubai Municipality’s central enterprise asset management platform, supporting asset information and lifecycle-related workflows while providing dashboards and performance indicators that enable teams to monitor asset performance, maintenance activities and operational requirements.
The integration of technical asset information with financial and operational data also strengthens alignment between asset management and financial and investment planning. This provides a more effective basis for analysing lifecycle costs, prioritising investments and allocating budgets according to asset condition, performance and operational requirements.
The platform also establishes a foundation for Dubai Municipality to advance towards a more proactive approach to asset management based on asset condition and related operational data. It creates further opportunities to leverage IoT technologies, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to strengthen monitoring, forecasting and lifecycle decision-making.
Shukri Eid, General Manager for the Gulf, Levant and Pakistan at IBM, said: “Dubai Municipality demonstrates how reliable asset data and integrated lifecycle management can become a strategic capability for modern cities. By bringing asset information, processes and enterprise systems together through IBM Maximo Application Suite, Dubai Municipality is establishing a strong digital foundation for more proactive asset management and supporting the continued development of resilient and reliable city services.”
The adoption of IBM Maximo Application Suite 9.1 forms part of Dubai Municipality’s broader enterprise asset management transformation roadmap, focused on strengthening asset governance, standardising lifecycle processes, improving visibility of lifecycle costs and maximising the value generated from municipal assets throughout their useful life.
The implementation has enabled Dubai Municipality to establish a reliable single source of truth for more than 350,000 assets, integrating asset information with a range of enterprise and operational systems, including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and other operational platforms.
Dubai Municipality has also been recognised by IBM as a pioneer government entity in the UAE in the adoption of IBM Maximo Application Suite 9.1. The implementation strengthens the integration of asset information, enterprise processes and operational procedures, supporting more effective decision-making across maintenance, planning, investment and lifecycle management.
Dubai Municipality manages an extensive and diverse portfolio of public assets supporting municipal and city services across the emirate. As part of the transformation, the Municipality has established a unified asset information framework covering asset classification, geographic and functional location, ownership, organisational and maintenance responsibilities, and financial information.
This gives relevant teams greater visibility into the Municipality’s assets, where they are located, which entities are responsible for them, the services they support and how they are performing.
Through IBM Maximo, Dubai Municipality is also integrating and automating asset lifecycle processes across the organisation. These include maintaining a unified asset registry, registering assets and updating their data, inventory and warehouse management, managing maintenance operations across more than five business areas, asset retirement and disposal, advertising management, inspection management, investment planning and budget planning.
Eng. Nasser Hamed BuShehab, CEO of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality, said: “The adoption of IBM Maximo represents an important advancement in Dubai Municipality’s approach to managing municipal assets as a strategic resource and strengthening governance throughout their lifecycle.
“By establishing a unified and reliable source of asset data and connecting it with financial, geographic and operational information, we are giving our teams a stronger foundation for decision-making across maintenance, investment and planning. This supports the long-term value and performance of municipal assets while helping ensure the continued delivery of reliable, high-quality city services that enhance quality of life across Dubai.”
IBM Maximo serves as Dubai Municipality’s central enterprise asset management platform, supporting asset information and lifecycle-related workflows while providing dashboards and performance indicators that enable teams to monitor asset performance, maintenance activities and operational requirements.
The integration of technical asset information with financial and operational data also strengthens alignment between asset management and financial and investment planning. This provides a more effective basis for analysing lifecycle costs, prioritising investments and allocating budgets according to asset condition, performance and operational requirements.
The platform also establishes a foundation for Dubai Municipality to advance towards a more proactive approach to asset management based on asset condition and related operational data. It creates further opportunities to leverage IoT technologies, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to strengthen monitoring, forecasting and lifecycle decision-making.
Shukri Eid, General Manager for the Gulf, Levant and Pakistan at IBM, said: “Dubai Municipality demonstrates how reliable asset data and integrated lifecycle management can become a strategic capability for modern cities. By bringing asset information, processes and enterprise systems together through IBM Maximo Application Suite, Dubai Municipality is establishing a strong digital foundation for more proactive asset management and supporting the continued development of resilient and reliable city services.”
The adoption of IBM Maximo Application Suite 9.1 forms part of Dubai Municipality’s broader enterprise asset management transformation roadmap, focused on strengthening asset governance, standardising lifecycle processes, improving visibility of lifecycle costs and maximising the value generated from municipal assets throughout their useful life.
OMC
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