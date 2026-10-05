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BIMTECH Celebrates 39th Foundation Day, Reaffirms Commitment to Excellence in Management Education, Research and Social Impact
(MENAFN- OMC) Bengaluru, October 5, 2026: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), a leading AACSB-accredited business school in India, celebrated its 39th Foundation Day, bringing together its academic and administrative community to commemorate the Institute’s journey and reaffirm its commitment to excellence in management education, research, innovation and social responsibility.
The celebration was graced by Padma Shri Dr. Bharat Bhushan Tyagi, Chetna Vikas Swarajya Trust, as the Chief Guest. The programme featured a series of institutional recognitions and activities, including the presentation of the Best Researcher Award 2025, felicitation of colleagues completing one and two decades of service, and the release of the Annual Activity Report 2025–26.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, said, “Foundation Day is a moment to pause and reflect on the journey that has brought BIMTECH to where it stands today, while also looking ahead to the responsibility that comes with this legacy. Since its inception, BIMTECH has remained committed to creating an ecosystem where learning goes beyond the classroom and where students are encouraged to think critically, act with integrity and contribute meaningfully to society. As we celebrate 39 years, we recognise that the strength of an institution lies not only in its achievements, but also in the values it carries forward and the impact it creates through its students, faculty, alumni and wider community.”
Underscoring the transformative role of education, Chief Guest, Padma Shri Dr. Bharat Bhushan Tyagi, said, “BIMTECH’s 39th Foundation Day celebrates not just an institution, but a legacy of purposeful endeavour and nation-building. Education must go beyond developing professional skills to foster ethical leadership, social responsibility and harmony with nature. As India moves towards its 2047 vision, agriculture presents immense opportunities for entrepreneurship, innovation and sustainable value creation. By integrating management, technology and agricultural knowledge, institutions can equip young people to build enterprises that strengthen rural economies and create livelihoods. I believe BIMTECH can play a meaningful role in developing an ecosystem that brings education, agriculture and entrepreneurship together, advancing a circular economy while creating opportunities for society and the nation.”
The Foundation Day programme also celebrated the contributions of BIMTECH’s faculty and staff members who have completed 10 and 20 years of service, recognising their long-standing association and contribution to the Institute’s growth.
The event also featured an address by Dr. Mala Bhandari, Founder Director, SADRAG, who emphasised the importance of education, skilling, and gender equality for a better future, followed by an interaction between the guests and students from an NGO.
The celebrations concluded with a community lunch, reinforcing the spirit of engagement and inclusion that marked the occasion.
The 39th Foundation Day served as an occasion for BIMTECH to celebrate its institutional journey, acknowledge the contributions of its people and look ahead to the opportunities and responsibilities shaping the future of management education.
The celebration was graced by Padma Shri Dr. Bharat Bhushan Tyagi, Chetna Vikas Swarajya Trust, as the Chief Guest. The programme featured a series of institutional recognitions and activities, including the presentation of the Best Researcher Award 2025, felicitation of colleagues completing one and two decades of service, and the release of the Annual Activity Report 2025–26.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, said, “Foundation Day is a moment to pause and reflect on the journey that has brought BIMTECH to where it stands today, while also looking ahead to the responsibility that comes with this legacy. Since its inception, BIMTECH has remained committed to creating an ecosystem where learning goes beyond the classroom and where students are encouraged to think critically, act with integrity and contribute meaningfully to society. As we celebrate 39 years, we recognise that the strength of an institution lies not only in its achievements, but also in the values it carries forward and the impact it creates through its students, faculty, alumni and wider community.”
Underscoring the transformative role of education, Chief Guest, Padma Shri Dr. Bharat Bhushan Tyagi, said, “BIMTECH’s 39th Foundation Day celebrates not just an institution, but a legacy of purposeful endeavour and nation-building. Education must go beyond developing professional skills to foster ethical leadership, social responsibility and harmony with nature. As India moves towards its 2047 vision, agriculture presents immense opportunities for entrepreneurship, innovation and sustainable value creation. By integrating management, technology and agricultural knowledge, institutions can equip young people to build enterprises that strengthen rural economies and create livelihoods. I believe BIMTECH can play a meaningful role in developing an ecosystem that brings education, agriculture and entrepreneurship together, advancing a circular economy while creating opportunities for society and the nation.”
The Foundation Day programme also celebrated the contributions of BIMTECH’s faculty and staff members who have completed 10 and 20 years of service, recognising their long-standing association and contribution to the Institute’s growth.
The event also featured an address by Dr. Mala Bhandari, Founder Director, SADRAG, who emphasised the importance of education, skilling, and gender equality for a better future, followed by an interaction between the guests and students from an NGO.
The celebrations concluded with a community lunch, reinforcing the spirit of engagement and inclusion that marked the occasion.
The 39th Foundation Day served as an occasion for BIMTECH to celebrate its institutional journey, acknowledge the contributions of its people and look ahead to the opportunities and responsibilities shaping the future of management education.
OMC
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