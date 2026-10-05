Koreinside: Financial Knowledge Should Open The Door To Private Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --KoreInside today welcomed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's request for public comment on whether individuals who hold certain professional credentials in good standing should have additional ways to qualify as accredited investors.







The SEC is considering U.S. certified public accountant (CPA) licenses, Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charters, U.S. Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certifications, FINRA Investment Banking Representative licenses (Series 79), and FINRA Research Analyst licenses (Series 86 and Series 87). It is separately seeking comment on a potential accredited investor exam to be developed by FINRA.

“For years, access to much of the private market has depended heavily on how much money an individual earns or owns,” said Todd C. Bertsch, Chief Business Officer of KoreInside.“A qualified professional may spend a career evaluating businesses, securities, and investment risk, yet still be excluded from opportunities they have the knowledge to assess. We support the SEC's decision to examine whether verified financial expertise can provide another responsible path to accredited investor status. This could have a profound effect on who can participate in the private capital markets, while preserving the standards that protect investors.”

The SEC has opened these potential designations for comment; it has not adopted them. KoreInside supports a careful review of how each credential demonstrates relevant knowledge, remains in good standing, and can be independently verified.

“The SEC's consideration of FINRA licenses and a FINRA-developed exam is especially encouraging,” Bertsch added.“Knowledge can be tested. Credentials can be verified. Giving that expertise proper weight would be a meaningful step toward broader, responsible participation in private markets.”

The SEC said the public comment periods will remain open for 60 days after the relevant releases and notices are published in the Federal Register. Its announcement is available at sec.gov.

About KoreInside

KoreInside is a global capital markets infrastructure company providing blockchain technology, digital securities solutions, identity management, compliance automation, transfer agency services, and regulatory technology for private capital markets. Through its ecosystem, including KoreChain, KoreOracle, KoreID, Compliance Desk, and KoreTransfer, KoreInside enables the compliant digitization, issuance, management, and transfer of securities across global markets.

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